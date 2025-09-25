Q&A: ‘The Runarounds’ star shares his journey from the screen to the stage

“The Runarounds” isn’t only a band from a TV show — it’s selling out shows in real life. “Outer Banks” director Jonas Pate cast the band to feature in an episode of the series — but quickly recognized it needed more of a spotlight. Pate co-produced a new project, Amazon Prime Video’s “The Runarounds,” which follows a fictionalized version of the same group, documenting its journey to stardom from high school graduation to gigs and record deals. But off screen, the eponymous band still exists. The Runarounds stopped at the Mercury Lounge on Sept. 19 to launch its Minivan Tour, bringing fans hits from the show. William Lipton — lead singer and guitarist who plays Charlie Cooper in the series — spoke to WSN about the formation of “The Runarounds” and its transition into live music.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

WSN: What is the significance of the name “The Runarounds?”

Lipton: For a good amount of time, the band and the show were called “Untitled Band Project.” It was a cute name but when we played our first real show in Charleston, we decided to rip off the Band-Aid and choose a name. There were a lot of good contenders, but the name we all voted for was ‘The Runarounds.’ The name really captured the chaotic nature of the early days. To this day, we’re all still super stoked on our choice.

WSN: What was it like transitioning from making music together to acting together?

Lipton: One of the most beautiful parts about the project was the period between getting cast and the filming of the show. Since we had so much time to bond and grow together, the acting part wasn’t as intimidating as one would think. We also had so much support from our acting coaches. While I had prior acting experience, the boys who were acting for the first time really rose to the challenge and knocked it out of the park.

WSN: Has being a part of the show influenced your approach to creating new music?

Lipton: One hundred percent. This is not a common opportunity for songwriters, and the task definitely required some out-of-the-box thinking. Writing from the perspective of our characters is something I hadn’t fully explored before but it definitely made for some fun lyrics or musical moments.

WSN: After the show’s release, audiences may see ‘The Runarounds’ differently than if they only knew your music. What excites you most about bringing this experience full circle and performing for live audiences on tour?

Lipton: Our mission as a band was always to do the music aspect of the show in a way where we could take the act on tour. All the musical performances on the show were recorded live on the day, so it’s a cool feeling to replicate that experience for audiences. I think that’s what sets us apart from other film and television shows about music. We do the thing. We’ve lived the thing to a certain degree. And we all want to continue living and breathing music for as long as we can.

WSN: Based on your personal journey, what advice would you give to aspiring artists?

Lipton: The idea of resilience and faith is really key. You have to be a pathological optimist. Having faith in yourself and those around you is the only way through. Jeremy and I were discovered for this project on YouTube, believe it or not. If you have the work ethic and the right target, you’re golden. But most importantly, don’t forget to have fun.

Contact Zara Surti at [email protected].