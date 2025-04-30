Review: On ‘Bloodless,’ Samia teeters on the edge of rebirth

Ever since her 2020 debut album, “The Baby,” every Samia record has felt like a page ripped from her diary. While her previous releases highlighted the excitement and anxieties of growing up, Samia’s third studio album, “Bloodless,” switches gears, exploring a darker, more existential path. On this record, Samia questions the woman she is becoming in relation to the world around her, giving the impression that the people in her life have an incomplete understanding of herself. With lyrics that are boldly raw and just strange enough to keep you hooked, “Bloodless” is her most honest, reflective work yet.

The production across “Bloodless” is noticeably more subdued than the pop sound of her previous albums, leaning more into a folk and country sound. This stripped-back approach makes room for the sharp lyrics to fully flourish. The idea of being “bloodless” metaphorically evolves throughout the album, depicting Samia between states of life and death in a way that feels beautifully conceptualized. In the album’s lead single, “Bovine Excision,” Samia sings, “I wanna be untouchable,” ending the track by visualizing herself as “drained, drained bloodless.”

Throughout the record, there’s a push-and-pull between Samia’s visceral rebirth and how others perceive her. Her signature lyrical repetition — seen on her 2023 album “Honey” with tracks “To Me It Was” or “Mad at Me” — is utilized with full force to establish her own narrative. In “Proof,” Samia repeats to an unknown lover, “You don’t know me, bitch,” vocally stripped down to create a quiet, grating intimacy within the track. In the album’s six-minute closer, “Pants,” Samia breaks all barriers of structure as she acknowledges that she’s not the girl she used to be: “Who was I when I bought these pants? / They’re non-refundable / Now I’m questioning everything I am.” In the song’s middle section, she repeatedly remarks, “Wanna see what’s under these Levi’s? / I got nothin’ under these Levi’s,” perfectly using a mundane metaphor to reflect her questioning identity.

“Bloodless” also has a stunning production style that creates some of the most memorable musical moments of the year so far. The thumping build-up of guitar radiates in the captivating chords of “Carousel.” In a clear discography highlight, “North Poles,” we hear some of the most upbeat moments of the album with a sweet acoustic hook that euphorically expands as Samia sings about a close friend — “Like north poles of magnets / When you see yourself in someone / How can you look at them?”

Every bit of “Bloodless” lingers with the listener, and it holds the deeply personal touch that Samia has been able to perfect across all of her albums. From the whispery confessions on “Pants” to the youthful introspection on “Lizard,” each song feels like a private memory or conversation now permanently preserved in song. The vulnerability exhibited, whether anger, sorrow or ambition, allows listeners to stand in Samia’s shoes and intimately witness her moral dilemmas.

As “Bloodless” concludes, Samia accepts the reality that growing up isn’t a smooth path towards enlightenment. It’s messy, confusing and sometimes so all-consuming that there’s no other option but to scream your emotions through song. Still, a feeling of clarity washes over the listener as the last verse in “Pants” subsides. Sometimes, there’s a kind of beauty in asking more questions rather than settling for the answers.

