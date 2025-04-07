Review: ‘Forever Is a Feeling’ is for the romantics

Spring is in full bloom, and Lucy Dacus’ new lovesick album is the perfect soundtrack for the season.

“Forever Is a Feeling” marks Dacus’ fourth studio album and is certainly her most vulnerable body of work to date. She explores various facets of love, divulging her highs and lows for listeners. The same can be said for the album’s musicality, with each track varying instrumentally and stylistically while still working together cohesively. From start to finish, “Forever Is a Feeling” is a beautiful love letter to love.

The lead single, “Ankles,” builds tension with an up-tempo violin as Dacus sings about a forbidden relationship. At first, she fantasizes about an unfulfilled physical connection and, by the chorus, dreams of a mundane morning together, singing, “You are gonna make me tea / Gonna ask me how did I sleep.” This implication of attraction giving way to deeper feelings at the end of the chorus raises the stakes and makes for an exciting conclusion. Still, the suggestiveness and the dancey beat make for a lighthearted listen that’s sure to give listeners a pep in their step.

“For Keeps” is a sweet love song that features simple, light guitar strumming, leaving Dacus’ lyrics to truly shine. She sings, “If the Devil’s in the details / Then God is in the gap in your teeth,” a line so sickly romantic it elicits a guttural reaction. Although the instruments are stripped back, the message is complex. Dacus delves into what it means to be caught between being friends and lovers, as well as being nostalgic for a relationship you’re presently in because you know it won’t last. The singer eloquently examines the breadth of romance — the yearning, fascination and struggle all perfectly folded into a stunning song.

With romance inevitably comes heartbreak and loss, which Dacus also explores in “Limerence.” The song is backdropped by a breathtaking piano, and speaks to the pain of losing someone. Dacus puts it plainly: “I’m thinking about breaking your heart someday soon / And if I do, I’ll be breaking mine too.” Her vocals stand out on this track as her elongated notes float effortlessly above the piano, both haunting and ethereal. “Talk” also focuses on the downfall of a relationship, specifically Dacus and her partner’s inability to have a conversation for some inexplicable reason. Although similar to “Limerence” in subject, “Talk” leans more into a rock sound with a booming beat. This contrast works well conceptually as it differentiates the songs emotionally, one portraying sadness and the other, frustration.

The title track, “Forever Is a Feeling,” perfectly encapsulates the album’s essence. Plus, fans will be happy to hear that Dacus’ boygenius bandmates, Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers, lend their vocals to this track. With a strong musical build, the song directly addresses how complicated love is, saying, “This is bliss / This is Hell / Forever is a feeling.” This one line is essentially the album’s thesis, and while it’s not a groundbreaking concept, this song anchors the album well.

While this album doesn’t break any massive boundaries or deconstruct any major ideas, its understated power comes from Dacus’ identity. Written by a queer woman and about being in love with queer women, this album serves as a sweet reminder for LGBTQ+ people that all the vast experiences of romance are accessible to them. However, since the subject matter is so universal, listeners of all identities can relate to these tracks. Dacus explores the full spectrum of romance — the joy, heartbreak, excitement and confusion — allowing listeners to connect with and embrace the complexities of love.

