Your next read, based on your NYU school

Walking through Washington Square Park, you’ll pass by business students preparing for an internship interview and studio art majors drawing on their sketchpads within the same minute. It’s undeniable that NYU’s huge student body encompasses many interests, but there’s something unique about how your school’s traits shape your college experience. These same traits can arguably be found inside the cover of a good book. If you’re looking to build your school spirit, look no further than these reading recommendations, based on your NYU school.

CAS: “If We Were Villains” ​​by M. L. Rio

Economics enthusiasts and art history majors alike will see themselves in the dark academia novel “If We Were Villains” ​​by M. L. Rio. The book tells the story of a group of acting students who each get typecast into specific roles — heroes, villains, sidekicks, temptresses and more — resulting in unique personalities similar to that of the College of Arts & Science. However, the characters’ personal lives and the roles they play begin to merge, leading to deadly consequences. The book’s character-driven plot will speak to your own CAS friend group’s strong, individual spirits, representing each of you, whether you study calculus or cinema.

Gallatin: “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern

Your offbeat, out-there interests can be found in the fantasy novel “The Night Circus” by Erin Morgenstern. This magical circus appears only at night without any warning, creating a mysterious, whimsical feel mirrored by the plot’s time jumps and multiple points of view. This creative approach to storytelling represents your concentration’s unique — and sometimes confusing — path. Still, the book’s otherworldly setting and multiple perspectives will reflect your undeniable creativity and individuality.

Stern: “Raising Steam” by Terry Pratchett

“Raising Steam” by Terry Pratchett will match your cutthroat business mindsets as a story about a con man’s management of the first railway. As his charismatic marketing strategies expand the rail industry, you might be inspired by some of his tricks in your own entrepreneurship. Not to mention, the novel is based on the innovations of the Industrial Revolution, so you’re sure to learn some tips and tricks about the business industry.

Rory Meyers: “Still Alice” by Lisa Genova

With your kindheartedness, you may identify with “Still Alice” by Lisa Genova, a tragic and heart-wrenching story following 50-year-old Alice Howland’s development of Alzheimer’s. The book portrays the disease with deep clarity and emotion, as well as a comprehension of science and humanity, just as you do in your studies at the Rory Meyers College of Nursing. The novel’s heartwarming characterization of Alice is sure to leave you feeling as if she is one of your own patients by the time you close the book.

Steinhardt: “Bluebeard” by Kurt Vonnegut

The Steinhardt School of Culture, Education and Human Development might be a hugely diverse school, but your shared appreciation for human growth bands you together, much like in Kurt Vonnegut’s “Bluebeard.” The book is a fictional autobiography of abstract painter Rabo Karabekian, a 71-year-old man who tackles existential questions while engaging in humor and irony. Indeed, the range of themes covered — memory, loneliness and art — touch on every aspect of the human psyche, representing all of Steinhardt’s interests.

Tandon: “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir

If you’re at the Tandon School of Engineering, far away in the distant land of Brooklyn, you might love engineering yet still feel slightly isolated from the hub of Washington Square Park. You’ll find an outlet for your feelings in the science fiction novel “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir. The book is about Ryland Grace’s desperate mission to save mankind in a lonely, dystopian world. An innovator’s eye will appreciate Ryland’s problem-solving capabilities and recognize his struggle to fight for humanity. His goal speaks to your own technical, cutting-edge approaches to making the world a more liveable place.

Tisch: “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt

All the creative personas at Tisch School of the Arts are represented by Donna Tartt’s novel “The Goldfinch,” a book following 13-year-old Theo Decker and his artistic mother, beginning with a tragic accident that leaves him alone in New York. All he has to keep him company is an eccentric antique dealer and a stolen painting, “The Goldfinch” by Carel Fabritius. The artwork brings Theo into a mysterious plot involving foreign art dealers, always with a hint of drama that theater fanatics are sure to enjoy. Still, with its cultural references and art-lover’s eye, the book speaks to every Tisch student’s affinity for all types of creativity.

Contact the Arts desk at [email protected].