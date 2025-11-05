In photos: Election Day

New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

The Jacobs Academic Building at the Tandon School of Engineering. (Samson Tu for WSN)
Tandon researchers advance eco-friendly infrared detectors
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Departments centralize under university life
Outside a polling site on Election Day. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘Hope and potential’: What Election Day looks like on campus
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Federal agents can operate in public areas near NYU, admin say
A red poster reading “Vote N.Y.C.” sticks out of a box.
Your 2025 ballot, broken down
Lisa White, a longtime ER nurse at NYU Langone Health, battled cancer for eight months. (Courtesy of Brooke Kesselring)
NYU Langone fired a nurse battling cancer. Her story isn’t the only one.
N.Y.U. Grossman School of Medicine building. It is a red brick building. People are walking outside the building and a large sign with “NYU Grossman School of Medicine'' is in the front.
NYU Grossman rescinds program acceptances after losing federal grant
A cardboard sign taped to a metal barricade with the words “WE DO NOT ENGAGE WITH ZIONISTS! WE KEEP EACH OTHER SAFE!”
‘A chilling effect’: Conduct guidelines cast shadow of concern over faculty
(Leena Ahmed for WSN)
19 arrested in Washington Square Park drug bust
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: 2 men die in Brooklyn flash floods, and other top stories across NYC
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
City Scoop: Mamdani lands Jeffries’ endorsement, and other top stories across NYC
A crowd of people stands in front of a building with many windows labeled “STARBUCKS COFFEE.”
Students rally against Starbucks at Kimmel teach-in
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
Students and faculty commence ‘solidarity fast’ in Bobst
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Students join hundreds in citywide Oct. 7 protest
(Kaitlyn Sze Tu for WSN)
Thousands protest Gaza flotilla interception under Washington Square Arch
A Film and Television student receiving their symbolic diploma silently protests by raising their hands to reveal “NO JUSTICE” and “NO PEACE." (Julia Smerling for WSN)
Protests persist across Tisch, law school graduations
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students picket outside Vanderbilt Hall, demand NYU Law cut anti-protest contract
(Renee Yang for WSN)
Fundraising for visa-related legal fees now a ‘moot’ issue, NYU says
Ebtesham Ahmed leads a chant during rally in Garibaldi Plaza (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students rally for ‘no compliance’ with Trump administration in Washington Square Park
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU has a ‘moral obligation’ to protect noncitizen students, immigration experts say
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Professors call for sanctuary campus with off-site classes
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Students hold cross-campus march for divestment, noncitizen support
(Courtesy of Stolen Gin, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: When 5 music majors combine forces for a ‘good time’
(©Brooke Slezak Courtesy of NYU Photo Bureau, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: From research at Courant to taking on tech giants
(Krish Dev for WSN)
Beyond NYU: For Ocean Vuong, ‘literature is always political’
(Courtesy of Lynne Sheridan)
Beyond NYU: Bringing artists’ stories alive is a ‘dream’ for this Grammy Museum executive
(Courtesy of Jeff Furman, illustration by Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Beyond NYU: A guide on how to manage Ben & Jerry’s with ‘heart’
(Kiara Mujica and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Professors, give us the syllabus
The first floor of Bobst Library. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Opinion: NYU’s study spaces prioritize aesthetics over access
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: The AI regulation movement must fight fire with fire
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: NYU must reject Trump’s coercive ‘compact’
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Students deserve clarity from NYU leadership
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Editorial: Linda Mills, where are you?
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Editorial: Why NYU should, but probably won’t, follow Harvard
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Guest Essay: NYU must reject Trump’s coercive ‘compact’
(Allina Xiao and Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Guest Essay: Unity is the only way out of Trump’s ‘compact’
(Courtesy photo by Gili Getz)
Guest Essay: On this grim anniversary, we must turn to Jewish-Arab organizations
(Yezen Saadah for WSN)
Guest Essay: We condemn the actions and ideas that killed Charlie Kirk and their presence on our campus
Around 20 students picketed outside Vanderbilt Hall on Monday, May 5. (Alex Woodworth for WSN)
Guest Essay: What would you have us do instead?
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: My goodbye to WSN
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: In the age of Trump, student journalism is more vital than ever.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: A reflection on WSN’s mission
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Letter from the Editor: Welcome to the Washington Square News
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: 94 LS faculty members approve statement to WSN
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Silver School dean on the case for a tuition-free social work education
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: Wasserman Center director on the Handshake job search platform
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: CWS director on suicide response and mental health resources
An illustration of a white postcard with a red stamp in the top right corner. On the postcard are the words “letter to the editor” in a cursive style. Behind the postcard is a closed gray envelope.
Letter to the Editor: NYU remains committed to NYU Tel Aviv
(Ivy Chan and Allina Xiao for WSN)
Off-Third: Performative males are giving real feminists (like me) a bad rap
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off-Third: The Third North basement’s AC problem violates free speech
(Daniela Rodriguez for WSN)
Off-Third: WSN endorses Anna Wintour for NYU spokesperson
(Manasa Gudavalli for WSN)
Off-Third: Mills to star in Broadway bio-musical, tickets start at $1099
A four panel illustration of four different people drawn in a monochrome purple pallet.
Off-Third: NYU released their shortlist for consultants on ‘institutional restraint.’ You won’t believe who’s on it.
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: The AI regulation movement must fight fire with fire
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Off Topic: AI should not be used to exploit loneliness
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Off Topic: Late-night show losses are the next step in entertainment censorship
(Courtesy of ​​the Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs)
Off Topic: Department of Defense name change counters tradition and goals
Charlie Kirk speaking with attendees at the Grand Canyon University on Oct. 28th, 2024. (Courtesy of Gage Skidmore)
Off Topic: Charlie Kirk fought for what killed him
An illustration of a woman screaming and text that reads “STAFF RANTS.”
Staff Rants: Post-election feelings
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: Springing in and out of spring
An illustration of a black megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in white letters. There are black and white lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is red.
Staff Rants: New beginnings or old complaints?
An illustration of a megaphone with the phrase “Staff Rants” written on it. The megaphone wears a red Santa hat and the background is white with blue snowflakes.
Staff Rants: Holiday Overload
An illustration of a purple and orange megaphone that reads ‘STAFF RANTS’ in green letters. There are purple and green lines coming out of the megaphone. The background is black.
Staff Rants: Spooky season
(Sam Klein for WSN)
‘Some strength everywhere’: NYU wrestling returns to the mat for the 2025-26 season
(Grayson Hou for WSN)
A beginner’s guide to gym going
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country earns back-to-back UAA titles, volleyball hosts senior night and other news
(Courtesy of Anes Dali)
Women’s club soccer caps off best season yet
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Los Angeles, Madrid and Paris
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Women’s volleyball wins twice at Tear It Up, men’s and women’s cross country in action and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Golf closes out fall season, volleyball competes in UAA Round Robin #2 and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Cross country storms to first place, tennis closes out ITA Regionals and other news
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Women’s soccer extends winning streak, tennis opens ITA Northeast Championships and other news
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Sonia Neighbors on joining the NYU women’s soccer team
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Volleyball player Emerson Evans on NYU’s historic season
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: Aurora Aschettino on her fencing career
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: A conversation with two-time national swimmer of the year Kaley McIntyre
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
In the Huddle: MK Fahey on the women’s basketball team’s monumental season
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Los Angeles and Paris
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of China, Italy and the U.K.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of London, Sydney and Washington, D.C.
(Alisia Houghtaling for WSN)
Out of Bounds: Major sports news out of Tel Aviv, Paris and Los Angeles
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
New eats near NYU: A ‘nous’ bistro rethinks French culinary conventions
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
How an NYU alum is making space for Black journalists
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
5 ways to style your tights as the weather gets chilly
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘A sign of hope’: What the mayoral election means for NYU students
(Jenny Qian for WSN)
This year’s Village Halloween Parade wasn’t your average potluck
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
6 ways to style a cardigan this fall
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Steinhardt junior crafts a love letter to home at Fashion Week Brooklyn
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
No tricks, just treats and unique costumes for spooky season
(Jenny Qian for WSN)
This fashion fall & winter season, it is in with the new — and the old
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
New eats near NYU: A ‘nous’ bistro rethinks French culinary conventions
(Kiara Mujica for WSN)
Ranked: Fan-favorite Halloween candy
(Neil Tawney for WSN)
4 years of Grand Street Pizza
(Courtesy of Kyra Mehta)
4 sweets to enjoy this Diwali
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Get a taste of Panama with this fluffy, fried pastry
(Mariana Arboleda for WSN)
How an NYU alum is making space for Black journalists
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
‘A sign of hope’: What the mayoral election means for NYU students
The 1990 Greenwich Village Halloween Parade. (Courtesy of Joe Shlabotnik)
When skeletons come out of the closet and onto the street
(Courtesy of Victoria Voigt)
How an NYU sorority is uplifting breast cancer awareness
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
‘Truly devastating’: Manhattan Planned Parenthood to close Nov. 1
Students study on the newly renovated first floor of Bobst Library. The renovations include new couches, blue carpeting and updated lighting fixtures.
Ranked: The best Bobst floors for studying
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Ranked: Mooncake flavors we’re mooning over
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Ranked: Manhattan’s AMC theaters
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Ranked: NYU core requirements
(Krish Dev for WSN)
WSN at New York Fashion Week
(Kyra Reilley for WSN)
Frederick Anderson takes you on vacation with his newest NYFW collection
(Sidney Snider for WSN)
Shao New York invites the past into the future at NYFW
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Are you in heaven? Alexander King Chen’s solo show is a reflection of the inner self
(Ruhi Joshi for WSN)
Viator Felis showcases clothing fit for unconventional trailblazers
(Jada Nakagawa for WSN)
New Pokémon game gets an A for effort and a Z for enjoyment
The cast of “DISTANCE FROM THE DREAM: Songs to Face a Vanishing America” at rehearsal. (Meera Gupta for WSN)
Tisch New Theatre’s cabaret for change
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Classics that your syllabus forgot
(Courtesy of Michael Kushner)
Q&A: Tony-winning producer Rachel Sussman on ‘Liberation’
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
The Met’s new ancient Egyptian exhibition revives artistic tradition
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A collegiate love triangle, jump-scares and more
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Your next read, based on your NYU school
(Kaleo Zhu for WSN)
Review: ‘We Love You, Bunny’ questions who owns the narrative
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
Books beyond Bobst: A fantasy with magical creatures, two stream-of-consciousness novels and more
(Dani Biondi for WSN)
Review: ‘Bugonia’ boldly denounces the hive mind
Director Roman Polanski with actresses Emmanuelle Seigner and Eva Green on the red carpet at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. (Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)
Roman Polanski’s recent film just screened across NYC — here’s why it matters
(Courtesy of Walt Disney Studios)
‘Tron: Ares’ can’t follow through on its core directive
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
Elevate your Halloween movie night with 5 unconventional picks
(Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)
Review: Bruce Springsteen biopic delivers authenticity and artistry
(Julianna Lindo for WSN)
5 running anthems to get you across the finish line
(Courtesy of Island Records)
Review: Bon Jovi uses star power to get back into the groove
(Courtesy of Columbia Records)
Review: Tame Impala boldly transforms in ‘Deadbeat’
(Courtesy of Brandon Bowen)
Review: Miguel’s newest album finds direction in disorder
(Courtesy of Jasper Soloff)
Q&A: Maria Ellis on inventing her sound
The cast of “DISTANCE FROM THE DREAM: Songs to Face a Vanishing America” at rehearsal. (Meera Gupta for WSN)
Tisch New Theatre’s cabaret for change
(Courtesy of Michael Kushner)
Q&A: Tony-winning producer Rachel Sussman on ‘Liberation’
(Courtesy of Corinne Louie)
Tisch alum on starring in ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’
(Maryam Lootah for WSN)
NYU schools as Broadway musicals
(Courtesy of Joan Marcus)
Q&A: Jordan E. Cooper on the future of Black theater
(Jada Nakagawa for WSN)
New Pokémon game gets an A for effort and a Z for enjoyment
(Henry Bayha for WSN)
The Met’s new ancient Egyptian exhibition revives artistic tradition
(Jenny Qian for WSN)
‘Beetles, Cats, Clouds’ challenges patriarchal manga tropes
(Owen Correll for WSN)
Cuban-American artist’s retrospective confronts colonial power
(Nicole Marban for WSN)
Review: ‘Sixties Surreal’ captures a reaction to the tumultuous decade
(Ivy Chan for WSN)
The Career Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Julia Smerling for WSN)
The Commuter Issue | Under the Arch Magazine
(Suditi Sircar for WSN)
In photos: Election Day
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
(Ivy Chan, Grayson Hou, Kyra Reilley and Alex Woodworth for WSN)
On the Street: Halloween
(Meera Gupta for WSN)
Canines in costumes return to Washington Square Park
(Allina Xiao for WSN)
Cartoon: The commuter life
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
In photos: The New York City Marathon
Zohran Mamdani posing for a photo with players and fans at the end of the Classic. (Evan D’Souza for WSN)
Mamdani is ready to be called up off the bench
Large groups of fans crowd into the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan for the 19th annual New York Comic Con. (Kiran Komanduri for WSN)
The community at the heart of New York Comic Con
(Sophia Rivera-Korver for WSN)
Art under the city
(Meera Gupta for WSN)
Canines in costumes return to Washington Square Park
(Zara Surti for WSN)
What’s for sale in Washington Square Park?
(Alex Woodworth for WSN)
NYU Strawberry Festival 2025
(Courtesy of PRNEWS.IO)
SPONSORED: Winter break escape: A road trip from NYC to Washington, D.C.
In photos: Election Day

WSN photographers visited polling sites near NYU’s New York City campuses to capture voters casting their ballots for the city’s next mayor.
Ivy Chan, Krish Dev, Kyra Reilley, Suditi Sircar, Julia Smerling, Zara Surti and Alex Woodworth
November 5, 2025

Over two million New Yorkers took to the polls for Election Day, culminating in a surge in voter turnout that has not been seen in over five decades. Weighing in on pressing issues from housing affordability to public safety, folks rounded out a contentious mayoral race with votes for local and citywide candidates, as well as six ballot propositions. WSN’s photographers visited polling sites across seven neighborhoods around NYU to speak with voters about their choices.

Chinatown

(Krish Dev for WSN)

Chinatown resident Joseph Henrikson, 45, said he voted for Mamdani because he believes the Democratic Socialist will best serve the needs of his neighborhood.

(Krish Dev for WSN)

“This is a very interesting area with complex issues, like the proposal for a jail down the street and the debate around the handbag vendors that an ICE raid tried to clear,” Henrikson said. “These things are dualities in themselves that I’m trusting Mamdani to navigate.”

Greenwich Village

(Ivy Chan for WSN)

Danielle Korn, 76, whose main concerns are the safety and cleanliness of the city, said she voted for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, even though she thinks he will lose.

“I hate Cuomo, but he has the experience,” Korn said. “And I don’t support Mamdani in any way. I don’t agree with a lot of his policies, like free buses, because he doesn’t have any understanding of how difficult it is to run a city like New York.”

Downtown Brooklyn

New York City College of Technology student Daniel Hernandez, 18, voted for Mamdani, believing that he will bring hope to the city. 

(Kyra Reilley for WSN)

“For this election, the most important thing is ICE, because it’s just tearing families apart,” Hernandez said.” After everything Trump’s done, people have been losing hope, and we should start healing a bit before we actually do anything great.”

East Village

(Zara Surti for WSN)

Peter Feld, a former NYU professor and longtime East Village resident, said that his key issues were affordability and education policy.

“I voted for Zohran Mamdani on the Working Families Party ballot line to send a message about progressive change, including taxing the rich, free buses, free childcare and freezing the rent,” Feld said.

Soho

Attorney Edward Cuccia, 62, voted for Cuomo primarily because of his opposition to the proposed Manhattan megajail.

(Alex Woodworth for WSN)

“I was waffling between the two of them,” Cuccia said. “I like things about Mamdani, and there’s the Cuomo backstory, but the jail did it. That jail is the stupidest thing ever. It’s right there, $16 billion and it’s ridiculous.”

Union Square

Clinical social worker Irma Garcia, 70, voted for Cuomo because she appreciated his leadership during the pandemic.

(Julia Smerling for WSN)

“He was present for us,” Garcia said. “I like that people go and vote for whoever they want to vote for. This may be a good message for the so-called president looking to be a king — we are not going to put up with dictatorships or abuses.”

West Village

(Suditi Sircar for WSN)

Anne Gorrissen, 80, who formerly worked at a modeling agency, voted for Mamdani, citing housing and education as her top priorities.

(Suditi Sircar for WSN)

“Cuomo is just like Trump — corrupt politicians who are all about the money and not about the people on the ground,” said Gorrissen. I’m too old to leave the city, but if I were younger, I would leave the country. I love New York, so I don’t hope that happens.”

Contact Ivy Chan, Krish Dev, Kyra Reilley, Suditi Sircar, Julia Smerling, Zara Surti and Alex Woodworth at [email protected].

