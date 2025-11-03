The Met’s new ancient Egyptian exhibition revives artistic tradition

Cavernous tombs, faceless statuettes and cracked stone — these vague ideas of ancient Egyptian civilization and its spiritual traditions risk oversimplifying centuries of history. Over time and across its many social classes, ancient Egypt developed a culture far too rich and diverse to be defined only by the pyramids and Cleopatra, who actually ruled during Ptolemaic Egypt — the later Greek-ruled period that came thousands of years after the pyramids were built.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s new “Divine Egypt” exhibition seeks to round out its permanent Egyptian display with a focus on how religious traditions shaped daily life and death. Featuring over 200 objects, the show doesn’t overdo the excess, and instead enlightens viewers on the intimate relationship ancient Egyptians had with their gods.

The exhibition’s narrative follows a sequence of labeled rooms that lead the viewer through the different representations of Egyptian deities and what roles they played for devotees. This concept is first introduced in sections focusing on the gods Horus and Hathor, members of the court of Re. Hathor’s representation evolved throughout the centuries, often depicted as either a woman, cow or both simultaneously. Meanwhile, Horus is always associated with one singular image: a falcon. His visual uniformity juxtaposes Hathor’s multiplicity. Introducing the exhibition with this religious complexity, these gods let viewers know that we should not expect simple answers to this history.