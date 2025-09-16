New York University's independent student newspaper, established in 1973.

WSN’s guide to the Broadway Flea Market

Shubert Alley is sure to be bustling on Sept. 21 for the annual Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction — here’s what you won’t want to miss.
Skylar Boilard, Performing Arts Editor
September 16, 2025
(Courtesy of Playbill)

Prepare for high energy and huge crowds this Sunday because every theater-lover’s favorite event of the season is coming back around. New York City’s theater district will once again host the Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Sept. 21. It is free to enter, and all proceeds from additional purchases go directly to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The annual event features autograph tables, photobooths, memorabilia from Broadway productions, rare auction items and more. Here’s how to navigate the ever-exciting affair.

Talent

The autograph table will rotate performers each hour between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the deck of Junior’s Cheesecake on Shubert Alley. While 40 stars are currently slated to be there, here are some of the biggest names to keep in mind.

That’s right — Destiny’s Child singer turned Broadway star Michelle Williams will make her first ever Flea appearance alongside one of her fellow “Death Becomes Her” castmates.

Booked and busy Broadway legend James Monroe Iglehart will make a return to the event.  Although he is best known for his Tony Award-winning performance as Genie in “Aladdin,” this year he will sign with the “& Juliet” company.

Currently playing Heather Chandler in the off-Broadway production of “Heathers,” fan-favorite actress McKenzie Kurtz is sure to draw a crowd for her first Flea appearance since 2023.

Memorabilia

Throughout the flea market there will be props, costumes, set pieces and other unique items up for sale to the general public. As per usual, tables featuring objects from the majority of productions on and off Broadway — including “Maybe Happy Ending” and “Gypsy” — will fill Shubert Alley. Beyond that, there are dozens of specialty tables in the lineup.

A Curtain Call table dedicated to shows with recent closures, such as Idina Menzel-led “Redwood” and Jamie Lloyd’s Tony-winning production of “Sunset Boulevard,” will surely be crowded. If you’re interested in grabbing any merch from these productions, get there right as the festival opens.

Tony-winning director Jerry Mitchell will host a table featuring opening night gifts and other backstage mementos he’s received from the casts and crews of his various shows, including “BOOP! The Musical!” and “Legally Blonde.”

Late actress Chita Rivera’s legacy will once again be celebrated via a table with objects spanning her theatrical career, with props and costumes all the way back from her breakout role as the original Anita in “West Side Story” to her acclaimed performances in “Chicago” and “Kiss Me, Kate.” 

Special Auction Items

While bidding for certain novelty items has already begun online, there will also be a silent auction throughout the day for lower-cost goods. The grand auction, featuring bidding for higher-priced items, will begin at 5 p.m. Items on the more expensive end typically range anywhere from $100 to a few thousand. From worn costume pieces to once-in-a-lifetime VIP experiences, here’s what to expect if you’re looking to make a bid.

It’s true, they’re actually auctioning off Tom Francis’ bloody tank top from “Sunset Boulevard.” While many will want their hands on this highly coveted item, expect it to be expensive. If the tank top doesn’t interest you, don’t worry. Rachel Zegler’s dress and Dr. Martens boots worn as Juliet in the “Romeo + Juliet” revival will also be up for grabs.

As for VIP experiences, fans of “& Juliet” and “Death Becomes Her” can bid for a one-night-only cameo experience and make their Broadway debut. Aspiring theater professionals will have the chance to shadow the stage managers of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical,” “The Outsiders” and “The Lion King.” For the musically inclined, a lucky winner will have the opportunity to conduct the pit for the exit music of “Wicked.” 

Lastly, there will be autographed show memorabilia from artists such as Tituss Burgess, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cole Escola and many more.

Contact Skylar Boilard at [email protected].

