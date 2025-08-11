Lost in New York, found through photography

I stood outside my Lipton Hall dorm, teary-eyed, clutching my camera to my chest with one hand while the other formed a desperate wave — the kind that meant, “please don’t leave” as I watched my mom and sister drive away on Sixth Avenue. When the car turned a corner and disappeared, I realized I was alone, with nothing but my camera and the entirety of New York City.

When I got to New York, I was a dreamer: lost, eager and occasionally stupid. I arrived here determined. I wanted to be part of this city — I wanted to be something bigger than myself.

My love for photography grew from my mom. When she arrived in the United States from Brazil, photography was one of the side hustles she picked up to make ends meet. In a country that didn’t always welcome her, photography did. And it did the same for me. Growing up, I often felt like I didn’t belong. But photography embraced me, flaws and all, and loved me anyway.