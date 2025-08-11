Every club I’ve joined — and what I learned

Moving to New York was one of, if not the, scariest things I’ve ever done. I’m sure you’re feeling similarly, especially if you’re coming from far away — it was definitely a change for me after 18 years in Idaho. But now, two years in, I can confidently say it is the best thing I’ve ever done. If you’ve made it to move-in weekend, you’ve already done the hard part — the application, the high school graduation, the packing up and moving here. So congrats! And get excited for the best four years of your life.

The most important thing I’ve done at NYU was find community, and I urge you to put yourself out there and do the same. One of the best ways to do that is by joining a club — because clubs aren’t just about the activity, per se. They’re about finding people with similar interests who you can befriend outside of organized events.

You might be tired of being told to join clubs. But the thing is, you have to if you want to make the most out of your college experience. The first semester of my freshman year, I went to Club Fest, scanned every QR code and put my name on every email list. While not all of them stuck, the people I met and lessons I learned have. Here are a few of the — many — clubs I’ve joined and how they impacted me.