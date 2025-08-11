Every club I’ve joined — and what I learned
Finding community at NYU is all about joining clubs, even if you don’t stick with them.
Sidney Snider, Deputy Managing Editor | August 11, 2025
Moving to New York was one of, if not the, scariest things I’ve ever done. I’m sure you’re feeling similarly, especially if you’re coming from far away — it was definitely a change for me after 18 years in Idaho. But now, two years in, I can confidently say it is the best thing I’ve ever done. If you’ve made it to move-in weekend, you’ve already done the hard part — the application, the high school graduation, the packing up and moving here. So congrats! And get excited for the best four years of your life.
The most important thing I’ve done at NYU was find community, and I urge you to put yourself out there and do the same. One of the best ways to do that is by joining a club — because clubs aren’t just about the activity, per se. They’re about finding people with similar interests who you can befriend outside of organized events.
You might be tired of being told to join clubs. But the thing is, you have to if you want to make the most out of your college experience. The first semester of my freshman year, I went to Club Fest, scanned every QR code and put my name on every email list. While not all of them stuck, the people I met and lessons I learned have. Here are a few of the — many — clubs I’ve joined and how they impacted me.
NYU Ice Hockey
Well, not as a player. At Club Fest, I asked to interview for a manager position with NYU’s club hockey team, and I don’t regret it one bit. As a longtime hockey fan, I was able to set up game days at the rink, help run the team’s social media presence and facilitate the broadcasts. This role not only taught me how to navigate New York City’s bus system — shoutout to the M14D — but also kickstarted my passion for working in sports.
Main takeaway: If you have even the slightest interest in a career path, try it out. College is the time when you should be exploring the workforce.
Sunrise Movement
I’ve been involved in climate activism back home since middle school, and I knew I wanted to continue into college. Working my way up the leadership ladder, hosting meetings, planning actions, onboarding new members and navigating NYU Engage — the website you’ll use to join clubs — introduced me to sharp student activists, as well as faculty members who are now friendly faces around campus. While I only led the club for a year, the teamwork, public speaking and event planning skills I learned will help me for life.
Main takeaway: It’s okay to grow out of interests while you’re growing up. Just take the lessons you’ve learned and apply them to new things.
Pi Beta Phi
While I swore I would never be a sorority girl, here I am. I rushed my first semester with no real intent to join an organization and a main goal of meeting people through the process. As many people do, I thought sororities were all about partying. But I ended up finding my best friends and mentors, and now I can’t imagine my life without Pi Beta Phi. The practical skills you learn in Greek life are often overlooked — but between paying dues, committing to weekly responsibilities and learning how to pitch yourself, the whole experience simulates the real world.
Main takeaway: Marketing yourself is so important in life, especially in the workforce. If you can learn to do it early, and highlight your strengths without sounding cocky, you’ll be ahead.
A small stint with Lamplighters
I walked into one of my more abstract side quests when I offered to choreograph the spring musical for my friend’s musical theater club. I was a competitive dancer growing up and found myself starting to really miss it. Lamplighters fulfilled my desire to dance and introduced me to people I would have never crossed paths with otherwise.
Main takeaway: There are so many possible friends in the world, I promise your people are out there somewhere. You might just have to look in some unexpected places.
WSN
I bet you saw this one coming! This newspaper has given me lifelong friends, mentors, tactical skills, work connections and more — but the first one is the most important to me. I would have never picked up a camera or felt comfortable asking questions in a press conference without the strong, motivating and uplifting people who surround me at WSN.
Main takeaway: Even at a highly competitive school like NYU, some of your strongest bonds will be with your direct peers. Don’t be afraid to be vulnerable with them, everyone has valuable information to share.
Moving here by yourself is scary, but making friends and finding your people is the No. 1 way to make it feel like home. Go be great, join clubs and remember you can always come find me if you need a friend or a buddy to try a new activity with — you might have caught on to this, but I’m pretty open to anything. Good luck!
Contact Sidney Snider at [email protected].
