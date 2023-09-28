Moonstruck for mooncakes at the Mid-Autumn Festival

Andrea Lui is a sophomore in Stern studying finance and data science with a minor in the business of entertainment, media and technology. She developed a profound love for the written arts while performing poetry, prose, monologues, and presentations for over ten years as a competitive public speaker. At NYU, she's also an Admissions Ambassador and on the board of Undergraduate Stern Women in Business. She's on a mission to try every restaurant in New York City… somehow. Check out @lui.andrea on Instagram to see if she succeeds.