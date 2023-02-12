WSN at New York Fashion Week

New York Men’s Day blends modernity with practicality
The New York Men’s Day Spring/Summer 2024 showcase featured collections that tastefully balanced utility and creativity, showing that form and function don’t have to be mutually exclusive.
Flying Solo embraces the unconventional at NYFW
Fashion collective Flying Solo showcased daring designs from across the world at its Sept. 9 shows.
Son Jung Wan’s latest collection is a tour through floral paradise
Korean designer Son Jung Wan blossomed at New York Fashion Week with her floral Spring/Summer 2024 collection.
‘I’ll remember it forever:’ Rise fashion empowers survivors and honors bodily autonomy
Rise’s third annual Survivor Fashion Show celebrated resilience.
Global Fashion Collective showcases cultural couture from across the world at NYFW
Global Fashion Collective’s New York Fashion Week shows spanned two days, bringing established voices in fashion from around the world to New York City.
Madonna says, ‘Express yourself.’ Son Jung Wan agrees
Son Jung Wan’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection mixed ’90s edginess with modest minimalism, venturing into futuristic space-glamor.
Mark Badgley and James Mischka bring elegance to the table
Badgley Mischka debuted their new eveningwear collection at New York Fashion Week in a sea of velvet, feathers and sequins.
Meta-Vivienne meets the Metaverse
Vivienne Tam transcends reality with her latest, NFT-adorned collection at New York Fashion Week.
