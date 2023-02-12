WSN at New York Fashion Week

Spring/Summer 2024
Three pairs of models stand together in a horizontal line wearing cream, red and murky blue outfits respectively. The models are wearing clothes from CLARA SON.
CLARA SON, 2023 Collection, New York Men’s Day. (Krish Dev for WSN)
Krish Dev
Models stand in two lines in a fashion showroom with white walls and floors. They are standing on a carpet of artificial turf with camping equipment. They are wearing clothing from the brand SEBASTIEN AMI.

New York Men’s Day blends modernity with practicality

The New York Men’s Day Spring/Summer 2024 showcase featured collections that tastefully balanced utility and creativity, showing that form and function don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

Read Article >

A model wearing a Studio Moda India billowing dress with orange, gray, purple, green and blue lines poses on the runway at the Flying Solo show during New York Fashion Week.

Flying Solo embraces the unconventional at NYFW

Fashion collective Flying Solo showcased daring designs from across the world at its Sept. 9 shows.

Read Article >

A collection of three images. From left to right: a model wearing a sienna silk tulle dress; a model wearing a camellia-pattern top and a pair of green silk pants; a model wearing a purple sheer robe and a pair of silver tulle pants.

Son Jung Wan’s latest collection is a tour through floral paradise

Korean designer Son Jung Wan blossomed at New York Fashion Week with her floral Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

Read Article >

A group of attendees wearing various dresses pose for a photo in front of a sign that reads ” Rise at Forbes.”

‘I’ll remember it forever:’ Rise fashion empowers survivors and honors bodily autonomy

Rise’s third annual Survivor Fashion Show celebrated resilience.

Read Article >

Global Fashion Collective showcases cultural couture from across the world at NYFW

Global Fashion Collective’s New York Fashion Week shows spanned two days, bringing established voices in fashion from around the world to New York City.

Read Article >

From previous seasons

A model walking down a runway lit with orange light, wearing a silky white, sleeveless top, a long black skirt with a slit and cream boots.

Madonna says, ‘Express yourself.’ Son Jung Wan agrees

Son Jung Wan’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection mixed ’90s edginess with modest minimalism, venturing into futuristic space-glamor.

Read Article >

Mark Badgley and James Mischka bring elegance to the table

Badgley Mischka debuted their new eveningwear collection at New York Fashion Week in a sea of velvet, feathers and sequins.

Read Article >

The opening model of the show walks down the runway in dim lighting against the TAMverse backdrop with a dress decorated with N.F.T.s, green leggings and arm warmers, pink and red sleeves, and tall boots.

Meta-Vivienne meets the Metaverse

Vivienne Tam transcends reality with her latest, NFT-adorned collection at New York Fashion Week.

Read Article >

Models in a teal dress, white sequined dress, and black dress with silver sequined stripes pose on a couch.

