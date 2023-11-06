An emotional run along the 26.2-mile NYC marathon route

In one of the world’s most famous and energetic marathons, New Yorkers and travelers all across the world come together along the 26.2-mile route for cheering, crying and yelling.
Nov 6, 2023

The weather was fair and great for running on Sunday, Nov. 5, as runners in New York City flooded the streets for the TCS New York City Marathon. The 52nd edition of the annual event, started in 1970, attracted more than 50,000 participants

For many of the runners, getting into the race itself is a process worth celebrating. Entrance to the race is a test of the runner’s luck and endurance, as they need to either participate in the New York Road Runners bib raffle or complete nine qualifying races and one volunteering experience. 

Once a race spot is secured, the emotional ride for many runners has truly begun.

People run up Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn at the T.C.S N.Y.C. Marathon.
Fourth Avenue, mile 7.

Runners started at the base of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in Staten Island, where they completed the first two miles of the race on the bridge before reaching Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. From then on, runners went up along Fourth Avenue, and reached mile eight when they turned on Lafayette Avenue in Fort Greene.

People round a corner onto Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn at the T.C.S. N.Y.C. Marathon.
Fourth Avenue crossing into Flatbush Avenue, mile 8.

At various spots along the route, there were energy refueling stations to help tired runners keep hydrated. Crowd energy was kept high as the marathoners approached Pulaski Bridge, the halfway point of the race, and made the cross from Greenpoint, Brooklyn to Long Island City, Queens.

A person in a white top and black shorts and black shoes runs in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
McGuiness Boulevard approaching Pulaski Bridge.
People in various colored outfits run across the Pulaski Bridge into Queens from Brooklyn.
Pulaski Bridge, mile 13.

The most grueling part came as runners faced the Queensboro Bridge, where experts advised runners to go slow and easy as the climb got especially hard after the past 15 miles.

People in various colored outfits run across the Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge into Manhattan from Queens.
Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge, mile 15.

Once the hard part of crossing the Queensboro Bridge was done, the runners were greeted by the roaring crowds of Manhattan. They would then make a long haul along First Avenue to the Bronx, lined with crowds whose cheers made even the most tired runner smile.

A large crowd of people watch the runners pass by along First Avenue in Manhattan.
First Avenue and E 60th St., mile 16.

Once the Bronx was cleared, the runners headed back down into Manhattan along Fifth Avenue and into Central Park. The final stretch after winding through the park was along Central Park South, where some of the most dense crowds could be found, as well as some of the loudest ones along the route.

People in various colored outfits run along the length of Central Park South.
Central Park South, mile 25.

In this year’s race, Tamirat Tola broke course records for the men’s division with a time of 2:04:58, beating the previous record set by Geoffrey Mutai in 2011.

Throughout the 26.2 mile route, the one thing that was constant, among the kettlebells and cheers, was the energy that remained high — even until the last runner crossed the finish line.

The men's elite field runs in various colored outfits. Fourth to last Tamirat Tola wears a white top and black shorts.
Tamirat Tola (3rd from left) in the men's elite field on Fourth Avenue, mile 7.
Four people in orange runners' ponchos stand at a crosswalk amidst a crowd of people.
59th St. and Columbus Circle.

