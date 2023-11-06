An emotional run along the 26.2-mile NYC marathon route

The weather was fair and great for running on Sunday, Nov. 5, as runners in New York City flooded the streets for the TCS New York City Marathon. The 52nd edition of the annual event, started in 1970, attracted more than 50,000 participants.

For many of the runners, getting into the race itself is a process worth celebrating. Entrance to the race is a test of the runner’s luck and endurance, as they need to either participate in the New York Road Runners bib raffle or complete nine qualifying races and one volunteering experience.

Once a race spot is secured, the emotional ride for many runners has truly begun.