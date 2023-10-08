Heather Guo bridges cultures through Cheongsam fashion

“I was well-versed in 1950s and 1960s American fashion during my high school years, but traditional Chinese attire from the same era was surprisingly unfamiliar to me,” Guo said.

Later in high school, one of her collector friends introduced her to a treasure trove of Cheongsam dresses, igniting her fascination for blended Eastern and Western fashion.

Guo believes that Cheongsams encapsulate the dedication and creativity of women from the twentieth century. The original Cheongsams were designed for men. The term “Cheongsam” is a romanization of the Chinese word “长衫,” meaning long robes. As feminist consciousness rose in the 1920s, Chinese women abandoned their traditional and cumbersome clothing, turning to Cheongsams instead. Over time, women have made significant improvements to the original male version of Cheongsams.

“These dresses transformed the wide, flowing silhouettes of traditional Cheongsams into more form-fitting, figure-flattering designs. The addition of side slits allowed for greater mobility while showcasing the graceful curves of women,” Guo said. “The meticulous craftsmanship and innovative design that went into creating Cheongsams spoke volumes about the women of that time.”