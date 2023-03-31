Love in a time of transphobia

Ariel Rond (they/he), 21, is a junior studying linguistics at the College of Arts & Science, and Saoirse Sowell (she/they), 21, is a senior who studies mechanical engineering at the Tandon School of Engineering. Their first date — which wasn’t originally planned as such — was this past fall in Prospect Park, where they watched the sunset in front of a lake.

What’s the most beautiful part about being in a T4T relationship?

Saoirse: Both of us have the context to understand each other more. That lived experience of going through so much self-reflection is something you almost never find. You don’t find that level of looking at every single piece of yourself and remaking that.

Ariel: I feel like existing as trans in this world and in this society demands that you constantly have to explain yourself and question yourself and defend yourself. You just constantly have to make every part of you digestible in order to be treated with basic respect. All of those expectations that are placed upon us just kind of fall away within a T4T relationship. Even if we can’t completely understand each other, because gender is such an individual, personal thing a lot of the time, she understands that we’re both doing the same thing.

Saoirse: It’s a totally pressure-free way to live. Being together feels like that same warmth and comfort as being alone, as just hanging out in your house and taking a day for yourself. It’s that same comfort and lack of need for explanation, but you’re with somebody else.