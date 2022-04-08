Re: Reckoning with my Indian identity

grew up in Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore. I have very fond memories of

getting street food with my grandmother, going to weddings and celebrating festivals. At the same time, I

carried a lot of hatred toward my Indian identity, as contemporary India’s

political narratives center

on nationalistic, right-wing and patriarchal values. In recent years, India’s politics have become increasingly conservative, with

more Islamophobic and sexist legislation being passed

. India’s history of colonization only complicated its politics. As such, I have had to work a lot on reconciling with my Indian identity, trying to restore a healthy relationship with it and my identity as a progressive activist.

When I think about it, I never really had a strong connection to my Indian identity to begin with. In middle school, we were only allowed to speak English. Hindi, my first language and

India’s most-spoken language

, could only be spoken during Hindi class. I was forbidden from speaking my mother tongue in my mother country. Alongside my feeble attachment to Indian culture was my passion for activism that often clashed with India’s politics. Toward the end of middle school, I started forming my political identity, reading books on feminism, and becoming more aware of current events and social justice movements. I started becoming more passionate about gender equity and LGBTQ+ rights. I had the privilege of going to an international school, which many people in India don’t, and I tried to use that platform to advocate for issues I was passionate about.

International schools in India usually tout progressive values and an awareness of global issues. When I asked to host an awareness assembly on LGBTQ+ issues, I assumed the administration would be on my side, but they said no, telling me that such matters “were inappropriate.” I felt defeated. I had wanted to create a safe zone for my LGBTQ+ friends, but I couldn’t even discuss their identities at school. Of course, I myself hadn’t identified as queer back then. If I had, my identity would have been deemed inappropriate, which would simply invalidate and dehumanize me.

As I started becoming more passionate about activism, I became frustrated with the lack of political advocacy platforms available to me. The United States, on the other hand, seemed like the ultimate escape from India’s conservatism. The Indian media I consumed throughout my childhood made the United States seem like a perfect land with perfect people, where the quality of life was simply better — progressive. The idea of moving to the “West” and living in the magical land of America enthralled me. You could have caught me watching American television shows as a child with wide eyes and an open jaw.



I have been at odds with my birth country since I was born on the outskirts of Mumbai in 2003. I