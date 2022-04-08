Menu
NYU's Independent Student Newspaper

RE:
The Identity & Equity Issue
Full Issue Here
Mayee Yeh | Identity & Equity Editor
Re: Identity & Equity Special Issue
Letter from the Editor
From left to right, top to bottom: Gabby Lozano, Roshni Raj, Vivian Stockley, Alex Tran, Mayee Yeh
(Staff Photo by Sam Tu)

Imagine hitting reply on an email. The subject line stays as it was, save for the “Re:” before it. For years, I thought those two letters were short for the reply function that automatically inserted it. To the credit of the history of written communication, “regarding” makes much more sense in that context — “Regarding: Subject.”

Whether it has remained the same or adapted to modernity, the prefix’s denotation doesn’t matter because its connotation stays the same — it functions as a response, relaying that your words will address what has already been said, what has already happened.

And in this special issue, that is what every submission does.

With “Re:,” I wanted to focus on reactions to inequality and how such a force often plays an unfortunately critical role in shaping personal identity. Each piece delves into the writer’s or profiled individual’s heritages and lived experiences, focusing on how those pasts have defined their choices and influenced their personal endeavors.

First and foremost, I’d like to thank the rest of the culture desk — Roshni Raj, Alex Tran, Vivian Stockley and Gabby Lozano. It was your support and reassurance that really pushed me forward. The same sentiment extends to our collaborators at Under the Arch, especially Caitlin Hsu and Sydney Barragan — y’all are pretty cool, I guess.

So much gratitude to our Multimedia Editors Manasa Gudavalli and Ryan Walker for coordinating photoshoots with all of the writers and for being so patient with our chaos. All of the pictures turned out perfectly — I can barely put it into words. Also, shoutout to Sam Tu for shooting in an unexpectedly small stairwell for the first time — just for our group photo — and successfully not falling off said stairs.

A very large thanks to our creative directors Charitssa Stone and Susan Behrends Valenzuela for your amazing work on the cover and layouts. Without you, Gmail would never have successfully been yassified. I’d also like to thank our Web team, especially the Web Director Ryan Kawahara, for developing this landing page.

And special thanks to our writers, who gave us their stories or told the stories of others — Derek Soong, Mika Chipana and Aarna Dixit. This issue would have been nothing without y’all.

Of course, last but not least, thank you to our management team, especially the Deputy Managing Editors Sabrina Choudhary, Arnav Binaykia and Asha Ramachandran, for your collaborative efforts and ensuring the best narratives get published.

Mayee Yeh

Identity & Equity Editor

April 8
Portrait of Mika Chipana smiling and dressed in a white shirt with black polka dogs and a black sweater. She is standing in front of the red brick columns of the NYU School of Law courtyard, her hair neatly braided and flung to the back.
Mika Chipana | Contributing Writer
Re: The prodigal tongue: Making the return to my native languages
Growing up in South Africa, an invisible language hierarchy almost cost me the ability to communicate in my native languages.
April 8
Julia Tymoshenko in a black sweater and black blazer standing in a studio with a flood light to the left. Her hair color is dark brown and she has a serious facial expression.
Derek Soong | Staff Writer
Re: Centering Ukrainian voices and documenting war in her backyard
Julia Tymoshenko, a 2021 graduate of NYU Abu Dhabi, uses Instagram to broadcast the day-to-day reality of civilian life during the Russia-Ukraine war.
April 8
The back of Mayee Yeh’s left arm as they rest their hand on her head. The focal point of the photo is the various red tattoos on their upper arm.
Mayee Yeh | Identity & Equity Editor
Re: Tattoos to honor
Even on the other side of the country, family never fails to leave its mark on me — so why not make it permanent?
April 8
Portrait of Grace Xiang holding up an assortment of stickers. Xiang is standing in front of an abstract multicolored background.
Roshni Raj | Culture Editor
Re: ‘Healing our inner child’: Students Selling Stickers
Reflecting on years of injustice and stereotypes, this CAS junior channels her energy into selling stickers.
April 8
Portrait of Aarna Dixit wearing a peach-colored floral lehenga blouse with a black fur coat and traditional Indian gold jewelry. She is standing in Union Square Park’s farmers market looking confused, with a crowd of people behind her.
Aarna Dixit | Staff Writer
Re: Reckoning with my Indian identity
As an immigrant living in the United States, I struggle to reconcile my personal values with my Indian identity on a daily basis.
April 8
Design by Susan Behrends Valenzuela and Charitssa Stone.
Developed for web by Manasa Gudavalli, Ryan Kawahara, Megan Kim and Sho Matsuyama.
RE:
The Identity & Equity Issue
Full Issue Here
Mayee Yeh | Identity & Equity Editor
Re: Identity & Equity Special Issue
Letter from the Editor
From left to right, top to bottom: Gabby Lozano, Roshni Raj, Vivian Stockley, Alex Tran, Mayee Yeh
(Staff Photo by Sam Tu)

Imagine hitting reply on an email. The subject line stays as it was, save for the “Re:” before it. For years, I thought those two letters were short for the reply function that automatically inserted it. To the credit of the history of written communication, “regarding” makes much more sense in that context — “Regarding: Subject.”
Whether it has remained the same or adapted to modernity, the prefix’s denotation doesn’t matter because its connotation stays the same — it functions as a response, relaying that your words will address what has already been said, what has already happened.
And in this special issue, that is what every submission does.
With “Re:,” I wanted to focus on reactions to inequality and how such a force often plays an unfortunately critical role in shaping personal identity. Each piece delves into the writer’s or profiled individual’s heritages and lived experiences, focusing on how those pasts have defined their choices and influenced their personal endeavors.
First and foremost, I’d like to thank the rest of the culture desk — Roshni Raj, Alex Tran, Vivian Stockley and Gabby Lozano. It was your support and reassurance that really pushed me forward. The same sentiment extends to our collaborators at Under the Arch, especially Caitlin Hsu and Sydney Barragan — y’all are pretty cool, I guess.
So much gratitude to our Multimedia Editors Manasa Gudavalli and Ryan Walker for coordinating photoshoots with all of the writers and for being so patient with our chaos. All of the pictures turned out perfectly — I can barely put it into words. Also, shoutout to Sam Tu for shooting in an unexpectedly small stairwell for the first time — just for our group photo — and successfully not falling off said stairs.
A very large thanks to our creative directors Charitssa Stone and Susan Behrends Valenzuela for your amazing work on the cover and layouts. Without you, Gmail would never have successfully been yassified. I’d also like to thank our Web team, especially the Web Director Ryan Kawahara, for developing this landing page.
And special thanks to our writers, who gave us their stories or told the stories of others — Derek Soong, Mika Chipana and Aarna Dixit. This issue would have been nothing without y’all.
Of course, last but not least, thank you to our management team, especially the Deputy Managing Editors Sabrina Choudhary, Arnav Binaykia and Asha Ramachandran, for your collaborative efforts and ensuring the best narratives get published.

Mayee Yeh

Identity & Equity Editor

Portrait of Mika Chipana smiling and dressed in a white shirt with black polka dogs and a black sweater. She is standing in front of the red brick columns of the NYU School of Law courtyard, her hair neatly braided and flung to the back.
Mika Chipana | Contributing Writer
Re: The prodigal tongue: Making the return to my native languages
Growing up in South Africa, an invisible language hierarchy almost cost me the ability to communicate in my native languages.
Julia Tymoshenko in a black sweater and black blazer standing in a studio with a flood light to the left. Her hair color is dark brown and she has a serious facial expression.
Derek Soong | Staff Writer
Re: Centering Ukrainian voices and documenting war in her backyard
Julia Tymoshenko, a 2021 graduate of NYU Abu Dhabi, uses Instagram to broadcast the day-to-day reality of civilian life during the Russia-Ukraine war.
The back of Mayee Yeh’s left arm as they rest their hand on her head. The focal point of the photo is the various red tattoos on their upper arm.
Mayee Yeh | Identity & Equity Editor
Re: Tattoos to honor
Even on the other side of the country, family never fails to leave its mark on me — so why not make it permanent?
Portrait of Grace Xiang holding up an assortment of stickers. Xiang is standing in front of an abstract multicolored background.
Roshni Raj | Culture Editor
Re: ‘Healing our inner child’: Students Selling Stickers
Reflecting on years of injustice and stereotypes, this CAS junior channels her energy into selling stickers.
Portrait of Aarna Dixit wearing a peach-colored floral lehenga blouse with a black fur coat and traditional Indian gold jewelry. She is standing in Union Square Park’s farmers market looking confused, with a crowd of people behind her.
Aarna Dixit | Staff Writer
Re: Reckoning with my Indian identity
As an immigrant living in the United States, I struggle to reconcile my personal values with my Indian identity on a daily basis.
Design by Susan Behrends Valenzuela and Charitssa Stone.
Developed for web by Manasa Gudavalli, Ryan Kawahara, Megan Kim and Sho Matsuyama.

Washington Square News • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in