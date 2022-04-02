The allure of the pause

The piece was taken last fall on the West Side along the pier, during a time when things were hectic with COVID-19. The world was ending, people didn’t know what was going to happen, and everyone was outdoors enjoying life. The picture is of a biker, and it’s kind of a moment in time showing that even in the midst of all this chaos, there were moments where people were still happy, people could get back to the root of being healthy, being connected to each other, being outdoors. It was a slower way of being in New York because it was very focused on everyone else, and getting outside, getting away from work and enjoying the city that we live in.

By Ryan Walker — Multimedia Editor