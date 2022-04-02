People are always running. People are always running to work, running to class, running to party. This is New York — a continuous rush that drives everyday life. But in the midst of the rush, there are small moments that remind us of the allure of the pause.
Nine photographers show the slower side of New York City.
April 2, 2022
The piece was taken last fall on the West Side along the pier, during a time when things were hectic with COVID-19. The world was ending, people didn’t know what was going to happen, and everyone was outdoors enjoying life. The picture is of a biker, and it’s kind of a moment in time showing that even in the midst of all this chaos, there were moments where people were still happy, people could get back to the root of being healthy, being connected to each other, being outdoors. It was a slower way of being in New York because it was very focused on everyone else, and getting outside, getting away from work and enjoying the city that we live in.
By Ryan Walker — Multimedia Editor
I took this photo as I was running to class and passing through Washington Square Park. I stopped as I saw a man in deep concentration feeding the most pigeons I’ve ever seen together in my life. Everyone was moving right past the man, ignoring him as they rushed — like me — to class or perhaps home or work. I loved the way he was unbothered by all of this, concentrated on his actions, with a smile on his face. I had to immediately take my camera out and take a picture.
By Camila Ceballos — Photo Editor
I took this photo while walking the High Line in Lower Manhattan. I saw this lovely sunset and decided to snap this cityscape, as it embodied calm and serenity within the chaos of rush hour.
By Joshua Becker — Staff Photographer
I took this photo when I visited the Coney Island beach and boardwalk. Since it was the middle of winter and around 20 degrees outside, the beach was practically deserted. I was really drawn to the vibrant colors of the shops and amusement park and how nice it looked contrasted against the empty beach and bold blue sky. The lighting and the general feel of the empty beach and boardwalk gave me a very nostalgic feeling, and I knew I had to capture it in a photograph.
By Kiran Komanduri — Staff Photographer
Bella Stanton and her boyfriend watch the sunset in East River Park on Nov. 15, 2021. In light of the recent developments regarding East River Park’s construction, this photograph is intended to document a quiet moment shared by this couple — an ode to calm before the storm.
By Sheridan Smith — Staff Photographer
Roosevelt Island struck me as an Arcadia, or a “世外桃源,” in comparison to Manhattan. I took this photo last October on a weekend getaway. The lady resting on the bench at the tip of the island is the best counterargument to the nonstop-pulsing city in the background. So I pressed the shutter.
By Kevin Wu — Staff Photographer
I took this photo years ago on my first trip to New York. I often look at this photo and wonder if that couple is still together or if that waiter still works in that restaurant. This past perception I had of New York is so long gone I couldn’t even say what part of town this took place in. I was more of an introvert then, which is why I initially got behind the camera and started taking photos of total strangers.
By Manaal Shareh — Staff Photographer
Balloons have been a famous cliche in street photography. Walking into Pier 25 on a lazy Sunday morning is a passerby holding celebratory balloons. Her hand gesture is left unexplained; the relaxed yet eerie atmosphere encapsulates the calmness in a city that has normalized every eccentricity.
By Sam Tu — Photo Editor
I went on a shoot with another photographer in Prospect Park last spring. I remember it being one of the first few warm days following a rough winter season, so the park was packed with people. Children and their parents, teenagers and 20-somethings, and locals of all ages were all gathered in the same location but were each independently doing their own thing. I found a lot of beauty in how cohesive the environment felt, while still encapsulating the individualistic culture of New York City. This photo is from the first roll of film I’ve ever shot and part of it got damaged in the process, but it captures the chaotic energy of this shoot while being in the surprisingly calming space of Prospect Park on April 24, 2021.
By Manasa Gudavalli — Multimedia Editor
