Trump pleads not guilty as protesters, media crowd Manhattan courthouse

Metal barriers separated pro-Trump demonstrators from counterprotesters, and surrounding streets and the courthouse entrance were blocked off by more barriers and New York City Police Department officers. Protesters clad in bright red Make America Great Again hats shouted “U.S.A.” and “let’s go Brandon,” while counterprotesters chanted “lock him up” and blew whistles. Many pro-Trump demonstrators carried flags reading “Trump 2024” and the American flag, as well as signs reading “TRUMP WON” and “TRUMP OR DIE.”

The New York Young Republican Club, which previously held a smaller rally in front of the courthouse two weeks ago, organized the protest. Paul Ingrassia, a member of the club, said he does not believe any of the charges against Trump will hold up in court.

“It’s a political hit job,” Ingrassia said. “I encourage Trump supporters to come out and demonstrate on behalf of Donald Trump.”

Nate Sirotovich, the president of NYU’s College Republicans, said that the group did not attend the protests, but that he does not know whether individual members chose to take part. He said that the group hopes Trump is treated fairly by the court.

A few NYU students attended the counterprotest, including first-year Rylie Shaeffer, who lives in an apartment building only a few blocks away from the courthouse. Schaeffer said she was glad Trump was being held accountable.

“We’re watching history happen,” Shaeffer said. “Finally justice is happening, finally he’s being held accountable — hopefully this sticks this time.”

