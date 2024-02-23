New York City welcomes the Year of the Dragon

The Chinese zodiac rotates through a 12-year cycle, with each year represented by a different animal. 2024 is the Year of the Dragon, also known as Loong, which symbolizes good luck, strength, nobility and vitality.

To usher in this auspicious year, Midnight Madness — an event focusing on lion dances — kicked off celebrations on Feb. 9 at 11:30 p.m. as two lion dance troupes paraded down Canal Street well past midnight and into the first day of the Lunar New Year.