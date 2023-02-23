Grossman spread the map of Greenwich Village out on the chess table, pointing to some of its key areas — most of which I was unfamiliar with. I couldn’t help but feel embarrassed by my lack of neighborhood knowledge. As a senior at NYU, I assumed I would know more about the area of New York City that has become synonymous with this school, or rather, the area that NYU has co-opted to the point of making the two seem synonymous. I could attribute my lack of knowledge to the semesters on campus lost to the pandemic, the fact that living in the Village is out of my price range or that after the initial months of living in a dorm, I ultimately got bored of life in the immediate vicinity of my residence hall.

My view of the neighborhood was so intertwined with NYU and the monotony of being in school that I hadn’t bothered to give it a fair chance. I tended to keep my outings to the East Village and the Lower East Side, both more proximate to my apartment.

I was relieved, and surprised, when Grossman described having similar feelings.

“All I knew was where the subway entrances were, where the cheapest restaurants were … Twenty years later and I got more accustomed to what the Village has to offer, but really the map has pushed me to learn more about the neighborhood.” As a resident of Charles Street, Grossman was excited to share his favorite places.