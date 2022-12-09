In photos: Journalists of The New York Times stage a walkout

Not all New York Times employees are part of the striking union. Software and technology workers, for instance, have their own union, established earlier this year — the Times Tech Guild. As do employees of Wirecutter, the Times’ product review section.

“It’s difficult to watch an institution with a reputation of respect and integrity resort to bad faith tactics and hide behind pricey attorneys,“ said Carrie Price, a senior software engineer at the publication who attended the rally in solidarity with the striking workers. “When something breaks in the tech world, we sit down and discuss how we can improve our systems so that it doesn’t happen again. I’d suggest our senior leaders take time today to review how they failed our Times Guild siblings, and how they can make things better for future negotiations.”