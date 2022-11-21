A focus on the process: Behind the scenes with studio art students

NYU Steinhardt’s studio art program consists of painters, sculptors, printmakers, textile artists — you name it. The program allows students to explore all forms and media. Each artist in the program has a distinct art practice and style. Here is a look into some of their processes.
Ceramicist: Darinka Arones
Darinka Arones creates a minimal and abstract sculpture with clay. After flattening out a piece of clay with a rolling pin, Arones outlines organic shapes using a needle tool, and then shapes a wavelike form using her hand. She designs her work to be viewed from all angles and perspectives.
“I have learned that a project idea won’t always end up looking as expected, but that’s completely fine — that’s the beauty of making art.”
Crocheter: Becca Panos
Becca Panos’ works revolve around themes of personal memory and experiences. For Panos, it is important to show how present her hands are in her crochet pieces. She learned to crochet from her grandmother. By using a crochet hook and a spool of pink yarn, Panos creates a blanket, which she will later embroider with text to represent a diary.
“Slow down. It’s supposed to be enjoyable — you don’t have to get it done super fast.”
Painter: Keydi Alvarez
Keydi Alvarez’s painting is mostly inspired by her heritage. Before she begins her work, she sets up her desk with a cup of water, different brush sets and various paints. She spends her free time painting on canvases in her studio on campus. In this piece, Alvarez uses acrylic paint to portray exaggerated facial features.
“Continue and do what you want to do. Do art, regardless of something serious.”
Plasterer: Sarah Gelleny
Sarah Gelleny uses plaster to create a vessel that is part of a floral arrangement. After removing chicken wire that once held her sculpture in place, she sands the surface to then cover with a plastic wrap. Her practice explores nature and life cycles through the harmony of organic and found materials. Gelleny also enjoys working with clay, metal and wood.
“I’ve learned that it’s great to have an idea and a place to start, but it’s OK to let that change or look different.”
Printmaker: Simone Hunter
Simone Hunter creates a monoprint with red and blue inks in the printmaking studio. Printmaking allows her to work with different layers and recreate a variety of prints by changing elements within the design. Her practice highlights Blackness and Black identity, while prompting viewers to reflect on their stance within society.
“Keep trying and keep doing new things. It’s OK to fail because you can just make another print. I’m just not wanting to try to be perfect all the time. But working on accepting failure and that failure maybe isn’t a failure.”
Photographer: Natalie Osmond
Natalie Osmond photographs her friends in the Barney Building’s photo studio. With her friend as the model, she aims to recreate a recurring childhood dream. Photographing in the dark with a spotlight setup, she guides her friend to pose by interacting with a red string. She will ultimately display her photographs in large prints on a white wall.
“Shoot all the time. Improve technical skills and experiment by niche.”