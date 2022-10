The Future of Studio Art: Natalia Palacino Camargo

Natalia Palacino Camargo is a senior majoring in studio art with a concentration in graphic design and video and mixed media arts. One of her installations is currently featured in an art exhibition in the Czech Republic as a result of an artist residency program she participated in earlier this semester. She is also a philosophy major, and curatorial assistant for Elijah Wheat Showroom, an art collective and gallery focusing on emerging and mid-career artists. Outside of her studio practice, she also interns as a graphic designer for the LGBTQ+ Center at NYU.