How to get away, even if you’re stuck

I hate the New York City summer heat. I hate the sticky, claustrophobic energy of Lower Manhattan — saturated with summer interns and sweaty bodies. I hate it all, but I’d never spent a summer in New York, so I thought I’d give it a try. I spent my summer people-watching at places I don’t get to go during the school year. From a trip on the Staten Island Ferry to seeing Manhattanhenge, the bright orange hues and New York City skyline of my people-watching excursions constantly capture my attention. For the first time in three years, my air-conditioner-less East Village apartment is no longer my safe haven — the skyline-backdropped picnics with friends and the warm sky at dusk provided me with the safety blanket I didn’t think I would need in 90 degree weather.