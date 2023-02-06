This story begins 66 years ago, when the remains of 264 Indigenous people came into the possession of NYU Dentistry. For a majority of that time, however, the college claims it did not know the remains existed.

“It’s really unfortunate that the NYU College of Dentistry does not know its own history,” said Melanie O’Brien, the manager of the federal program that seeks to repatriate Indigenous remains and artifacts.

The remains can be traced back to one NYU professor who received them in 1956 from the National Museum of the American Indian’s Department of Physical Anthropology and kept them in his personal laboratory for 17 years. The college did not keep records of what he planned to do with them, although it maintains that they were never used for research. After the professor, Theodore Kazimiroff, retired in 1973, the remains were kept in a storage room for another two decades, until they were “rediscovered” in the late ’90s. It took another 10 years for the college to inventory the remains and identify their tribal affiliations.

NYU is one of the hundreds of universities and academic institutions across the country that have had to grapple with the complexities of returning Indigenous remains that were long in their possession. The university’s record of returning the remains it has held actually ranks above average as compared to other institutions across the country with collections of Indigenous remains. But this took decades to achieve.

Out of 609 institutions nationwide that reported possessing Indigenous remains, NYU ranks 235th, having returned more of its collection than 376 institutions. Over 75% of the remains it held have been returned.

In comparison, Columbia University’s anthropology department has made the remains of 14 Indigenous individuals — which accounts for the entirety of the university’s former collection — available for return to their respective tribes.

As the trucks carrying the remains belonging to the Chumash people drove away this past December, the remains of another 50 people awaited repatriation in a storage room elsewhere in the Dentistry building. They represent a fraction of the approximately 110,132 remains held by academic and federal institutions across the United States.