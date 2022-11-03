The Cheap Labor of Academia

Union trustee and NYU journalism professor Ross Barkan was part of a slate of candidates elected in 2020 who now occupy multiple leadership positions in the union. Barkan said that he is optimistic about the new leadership, but that adjunct professors still face challenges.

Former NYU adjunct union unit chair Chris Rzonca said that the financial pressures faced by adjuncts, coupled with the demands of teaching, leave adjuncts alienated. “The nature of being an adjunct can be very isolating,” Rzonca said. “We keep teaching because we love it, and the university takes advantage of that.”

In addition to the isolation adjuncts face, Barkan and Fallon said that the union and its members had become less connected. A main focus of its current leadership, Barkan said, is to revitalize the union’s connection with its members.

“We were running against a slate that had been in charge for a long time,” Barkan said. “There was a feeling that the union was not engaging enough with its members.”

A 2020 survey conducted by the AFT found that only 15% of surveyed adjuncts reported confidence in their ability to cover basic expenses. Several adjuncts at NYU said they have taken on outside jobs to cover the cost of housing, food and transportation in the city.

“The bulk of adjunct teaching is cobbling together a livelihood,” Sommer said.

Vinjamuri, who designs public libraries outside of his work as an adjunct, said that he would have liked to have dedicated a larger portion of his career to teaching. Due to the low pay rates for adjuncts, though, that has not been a viable option. He said that he currently makes around $6,000 per course. “NYU forced me to redefine my career,” Vinjamuri said.

Barkan said that he counts himself lucky that his job as an adjunct serves as a source of supplemental income alongside his career as a professional journalist.

“It seems almost impossible right now in New York City to be a full-time adjunct and pay rent,” Barkan said. “In an ideal world, this would not be the system. It is a balancing act when you are grading papers and maintaining your professional responsibilities.”

As a new contract awaits ratification, adjuncts remain in a precarious position. Despite encompassing over a quarter of undergraduate faculty, many live paycheck to paycheck, bracing for the next round of negotiations and hoping that this time, the university will value their livelihoods.

“We are the cheap labor of academia,” Gonzalez said.