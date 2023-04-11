Remembering Vivienne Westwood, an architect of modern punk fashion

Leisring and Wilson weren’t the only mother-child duo that visited the store that day. Isabel and Titus Duellmann made the journey to New York City from Cologne, Germany, where Isabel is a shop owner. Isabel attributed her connection to Vivienne Westwood to the time she spent in London, where Westwood spent decades working as a designer. For Titus, Westwood’s work was something he encountered as his interest in fashion developed.

Titus was wearing his mother’s blazer — the two regularly borrow clothes from one another, his mother said. Titus’ first Westwood piece — a simple silver chain with an orb pendant — was a gift from his mother, another testament to their shared appreciation of fashion.

“I’m happy that my son is so much into Vivienne Westwood,” Isabel mentioned, and added, “I really like that [he] is not looking after gender in fashion.”

Both families had traveled far to pay homage to Westwood at her store, one of only two locations in the United States. Inside the store, the gallery-like displays of clothing, jewelry and shoes, alongside framed archive pieces hung up on the walls, make it easy to see why it’s such a destination spot for Westwood fans around the world.

The modern, softly lit space featured a distinct mix of industrial style and traditional British details that recalled Westwood’s wide-ranging influences. Westwood, who was born in Derbyshire, near Manchester, worked as a teacher before her foray into fashion, which began after she met Malcolm McLaren, the future manager of the punk rock band Sex Pistols.

Westwood’s fetish-wear-inspired designs for the band — which she sold at her King’s Road shop, SEX — captured and popularized the look of punk fashion in London during the ’80s. But after splitting from McLaren and starting her eponymous line, Westwood began referencing traditional 18th-century sources, from which came her signature corsets, the Mini-Crini, and of course, the crown-jewels-inspired orb.

Westwood was able to combine her various influences into a signature look and aesthetic through a radical, rebellious ethos that she also embodied through her relentless activism. During her lifetime, Westwood outwardly supported a number of causes, from anti-terrrorism to Scottish independence to climate activism. Her identity as an activist was just as much a part of her as being a designer.

Westwood’s incessant mixing of styles preached the value of personal style, which is still felt strongly today, especially at her store.