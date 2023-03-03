NEHERA exudes power and beauty through simple aesthetic

In this season’s collection, NEHERA owner Ladislav Zdut kept with the brand’s minimalistic style, featuring 29 looks that all emphasized a dark color palette and layers for the winter season. The line consisted of neutral turtlenecks, sharp-shouldered blazers and full-length wool coats with a soft texture and sophisticated appearance. These pieces showcased the idea that less is more, allowing each individual piece to shine.

“Simplicity. Tailoring. Not hiding the beauty of every piece itself,” Zdut said. “We wanted to show how well they are designed, how they fall or move when models are walking.”

The opening of the show featured a steady musical tempo, and progressed to include string instruments and an alternative sound composed by a DJ. The choice of music created an intense mood as the models began to walk out one by one.