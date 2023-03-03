(Alisha Goel)

NEHERA exudes power and beauty through simple aesthetic

The brand debuted a new seasonal collection at Paris Fashion Week, featuring ready-to-wear staples in dark colors.

Raiya Haque, Contributing Writer

Mar 4, 2023

In the vibrant and spacious setting of the Palais de Tokyo, NEHERA showcased its Fall/Winter 2023 collection in an intimate and captivating manner. The studio was adorned with minimalistic features, including stark white walls and a skylight spanned across the ceiling, allowing natural light to illuminate the room. The simple setting allowed for complete focus on NEHERA’s ready-to-wear collection, a representation of power and minimalism.

Slovakian fashion brand NEHERA was first founded in the 1920s as a ready-to-wear brand, and was recently revived in 2014 after more than 80 years of dormancy. The brand focuses on prioritizing functional comfort and timeless designs, and has consistently crafted simple yet elegant pieces that persevere through constantly evolving fashion trends. 

Close-up of a model walking in a dark blue-green sleeveless dress with loose-fitted pants.
A model in a light gray wrap shirt and loose-fitted pants walking down a runway.
Close-up of a model walking down the runway in a black and gray patched shirt.
Nehera Fall/Winter 2023 Collection, Paris Fashion Week. (Alisha Goel for WSN)
Close-up of a model walking in a black turtleneck, shoulder-padded blazer, and trousers.

In this season’s collection, NEHERA owner Ladislav Zdut kept with the brand’s minimalistic style, featuring 29 looks that all emphasized a dark color palette and layers for the winter season. The line consisted of neutral turtlenecks, sharp-shouldered blazers and full-length wool coats with a soft texture and sophisticated appearance. These pieces showcased the idea that less is more, allowing each individual piece to shine.

“Simplicity. Tailoring. Not hiding the beauty of every piece itself,” Zdut said. “We wanted to show how well they are designed, how they fall or move when models are walking.”

The opening of the show featured a steady musical tempo, and progressed to include string instruments and an alternative sound composed by a DJ. The choice of music created an intense mood as the models began to walk out one by one. 

A model walking in a cropped black shoulder-padded blazer and loose-fitted trousers.
Nehera Fall/Winter 2023 Collection, Paris Fashion Week. (Alisha Goel for WSN)

The first model donned a cropped blazer with pointed shoulders and three-quarter sleeves paired with low-rise, flowy trousers. The broad, pointed shoulders exuded confidence. This all-black ensemble set the tone for the rest of the collection, with the following looks sticking to the simplistic designs, dark colors and gracefulness of the first.  

A model in a black turtleneck, shoulder-padded blazer, and trousers walking down the runway.
A model wearing a patched black and gray shirt with loose-fitting black trousers walking down the runway.
A model wearing a dark blue-green sleeveless dress with loose-fitted black pants walking down a runway.

Another model donned a light-weight, loose-fitting, charcoal gray sleeveless dress. The dress featured two connected pieces of fabric that floated behind each arm. The dress was paired with narrower trousers that were a shade darker.

Close-up of a model walking down the runway in a black turtleneck and patched plaid skirt.
Nehera Fall/Winter 2023 Collection, Paris Fashion Week. (Alisha Goel for WSN)

Among the collection of solid and neutral pieces was a particularly eye-catching beige midi skirt. It featured a front slit with beige and black cotton threads along the outside, as well as a black pentagonal pocket and belt on the side for size readjustments. A textured black turtleneck completed the piece, creating a chic patterned outfit. NEHERA’s use of plaid, a classic pattern, in its collection is another example of its commitment to functional and minimalist attire.

A model walking down the runway wearing a checkered blue v-neck suit.
A model walking down a runway wearing a black mock-neck sleeveless top and baggy pants.
A model wearing a beige sweater, long gray coat and pleated trousers walking down a runway.

NEHERA exhibits its commitment to minimalist tailoring in much of the collection, particularly the trousers, which are designed with a black strap belt, allowing the wearer to comfortably adjust them. This feature reinforces the ready-to-wear approach of the brand.

Power in simplicity and a less-is-more mentality are the themes of the message NEHERA was trying to convey through this collection, and it succeeded in doing so. While the designs may not appeal to those who want a vibrant or night-out attire, it is a well-designed collection of staples that can complement countless aesthetics and withstand the ever-changing trends in the fashion industry.

A model wearing a black turtleneck, trench coat, and trousers walking down a runway.
Nehera Fall/Winter 2023 Collection, Paris Fashion Week. (Alisha Goel for WSN)

Contact Raiya Haque at [email protected]

