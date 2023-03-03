NEHERA exudes power and beauty through simple aesthetic

In the vibrant and spacious setting of the Palais de Tokyo, NEHERA showcased its Fall/Winter 2023 collection in an intimate and captivating manner. The studio was adorned with minimalistic features, including stark white walls and a skylight spanned across the ceiling, allowing natural light to illuminate the room. The simple setting allowed for complete focus on NEHERA’s ready-to-wear collection, a representation of power and minimalism.
Slovakian fashion brand NEHERA was first founded in the 1920s as a ready-to-wear brand, and was recently revived in 2014 after more than 80 years of dormancy. The brand focuses on prioritizing functional comfort and timeless designs, and has consistently crafted simple yet elegant pieces that persevere through constantly evolving fashion trends.