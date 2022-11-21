Menu

Subway stations: New Yorkers’ everyday runway

WSN photographers capture the creativity of subway passengers and their day-to-day commutes.

Jennifer Ren, Contributing Photographer

Nov 25, 2022

  • Wearing a blazer set into late fall and early winter just seems fitting. The shade of pink is a not-so-bright, but bold color to ease into the hot pink trend. The snake print crossbody bag brings a great pop element to this saturated outfit.
  • Checkerboard is the pattern of choice for a black-and-white outfit. Accessories are always an easy way to dress up a trendy look, and the checkerboard works perfectly as a finishing touch. Wrapping a checkerboard belt over an oversized white shirt creates a fresh and classic vibe.
  • This black sheer lace corset styled with a floral print long skirt is the perfect mix of cool-teen vintage and chic model-off-duty style that will jazz up even the most lowkey party outfit.
  • Beanies, coats, shoes, jackets, or even socks, you name it — black and white are seasonless and timeless. It's simple, but consistent and never dull. As for introducing a third color to captivate visions, green and pink can be compelling choices.
  • Let's talk about a staple for the winter: a faux-fur jacket. This fluffy jacket with a classic black, brown and white pattern is bound to turn heads. By pairing the piece with a pair of glittery baby blue pants and an animal print olive green top, the modern fit suddenly gives off a `90s vintage touch.
  • It's clear that the sheer trend isn't going away anytime soon, even as the temperature begins to drop. This black-and-white monochrome outfit is simple, but unique with its rivet belt, stylized silver jewelry and graphic eyeliner.
  • Wool coats hold a certain power that other pieces don't. They are often the main attraction of your outfit. The right coat doesn't require much — even wearing it over a plain white shirt does the trick.
  • Metallic fabrics are not reserved for the holiday seasons anymore. A metallic jacket can be worn in bright and bold colors to help wow anyone, anywhere at any time.
  • The trench coat is back, and khaki is the color that can never go wrong. The knit sheer top and leather boots make the garment less business and more jazzy and snazzy. The long sheer dress feels classy and chic with its antique brass-colored marble pattern.
  • This year, the spotlight shifted towards hot pink. The floral prints reminisce the past summer full of life and energy, making the outfit beam with nostalgic aesthetics.
  • The sheer top is having a moment. This lace sheer shirt gives an elegant vibe with the classic black and white layering and a pearl necklace. Including a pair of unexpected purple jeans, this outfit isn't only reserved for everyday wear, but it also works for a late night rendezvous.
  • The slow-burning leather coat revival is finally ablaze. With a bright lemon-green furry purse, the classic black and white look is more undeniably bold and eye-popping.
  • Layering a black leather corset over a simple black T-shirt — and wearing a dazzling pink plush coat — sends a cute party vibe. If you still want to own a corset, you are not late to the trend.
  • From chunky shoes to a mini gray and black textured shirt, this outfit gives off Bratz Doll fashion inspiration. The star jewelry set and glittery eye makeup also add an adorable and fun mood to the look.

Enough subway rides are bound to expose you to the idiosyncrasies of New York City fashion. To pass my time between stations, I look for fellow riders who stand out. I have dreamt of capturing flamboyantly dressed fashion icons, like New York Times fashion and street photographer Bill Cunningham once did with his iconic portrait of Editta Sherman.

Cunningham set himself apart from other fashion photographers by not caring about who the model was, but rather what the model was wearing. He broke the rules in all genres of photography — he may have planned his street photos or taken his fashion snapshots without prior consent. 

“See, a lot of people have taste, but they don’t have the daring to be creative,” Cunningham said in the documentary “Bill Cunningham New York.”

Despite breaking social norms and photographic rules, Cunningham’s style is emboldening. Through his decades-long career, Cunningham gradually reformed the public reception of his photography style. By the time he passed away in 2016, Cunningham had become a living landmark — photographers organically documenting New Yorkers’ fashion can be seen up and down the avenues of Manhattan.  

“It’s not photography,” Cunningham said. “I’m just about capturing what I see.”

Seven years after Cunningham roamed the streets of New York, I went down into three of New York’s busiest subway stations — West Fourth Street – Washington Square, 14th Street – Union Square, and 34th Street – Herald Square — hunting for New Yorkers with looks daring enough to be photographed. 

Try it out for yourself — take the stairs down into the subway stations and you will spot savvy dressers in the bustling crowd, breaking out looks with analogous or complementary colors, experimenting with the latest jacket trend and playing around with creative makeup ideas. 

Developed for web by Samson Tu
Contact Jennifer Ren at [email protected]

