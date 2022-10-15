Menu

A celebration of urban indigeneity

New York City’s Indigenous Peoples Day Celebration took place on Randall’s Island this October 9 & 10.

Derek Kamakanaaloha Soong, Identity & Equity Editor

Oct 16, 2022

Indigenous peoples from across the globe gathered on Randall’s Island in New York City to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day this weekend. Dance, music, food and culture paid homage to Indigenous ancestors while highlighting the work of Indingenous peoples today. 

A smile fills the face of a young Indigenous boy completing a performance in traditional native attire. 

Makoa Kālaʻi, a class of 2022 NYU alum, performs a traditional dance with the members of the New York City Polynesian cultural group Te Ao Mana.

Makoa Kālaʻi and a Native American man pose for the end of a performance in front of the main stage at the Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.

Vendors display colorful, patterned souvenirs available for purchase.

A few minutes from downtown Manhattan, Indigenous women compete in the Jingle Dress Competition on Randall’s Island.

A line forms as attendees wait to purchase Indian Frybread Tacos.

Kaina Quenga, from Hawaiʻi, exits the stage wearing a stamped kapa fabric, reminiscent of traditional Polynesian attire.

A father and son walk between two teepees in the center of the celebration.

Arielle Cesareo, Jaiden Sanchez and Saira Coye-Huhn, representing NYU’s Native American & Indigenous Student Group at the event.

Haley Henscheid, a graduate student at NYU of Chickahominy descent, celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day while wearing a tribal pattern jacket and beaded earrings.

Flowers, shells and woven coconut leaves fill the Te Ao Mana tent as the Polynesian group prepares for a performance.

A Native American woman encourages members of the crowd to participate in a traditional dance.

A young Indigenous girl in a butterfly jingle dress prepares to show off her dancing skills in competition. The audience in the background come together to celebrate theIndigenous Peoples Day.

