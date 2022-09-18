Menu

A photo recap of Electric Zoo 3.0

A photographer’s memorable three-day festival experience.

Michelle Zhou, Contributing Photographer

Sep 20, 2022

The love and passion from electric music fans was a dreamy reminder of why I love festivals and the magical way they bring people together.  have no doubt that I’ll look back on these three days fondly. Being able to do what I love and capture moments like this was such a delight and so unforgettable. I hope these photographs share some of that joy with you.

 I witnessed, observed and documented these moments of joy, blissfulness and serenity — yes, serenity — among all the hyperenergetic chaos. The music was phenomenal, the people were beautiful and the vibes were immaculate.

I loved seeing how attendees dressed up in their personal interpretations of rave gear. Their outfits could be as flashy or casual as one wanted it to be as long as it made them happy. Like the music reverberating through Randall’s Island Park, the fashion was a form of self-expression.

I spent the first day at the Morphosis stage 1. There were just so many artists I wanted to see. The setting was cozy compared to the larger stages. When MEMBA took over the decks, the energy was at an all-time high. The close proximity engendered an intimate connection between artist and crowd.

I had a blast with Rome in Silver’s set at the Levitron stage, and it was clear everyone else did too. I loved his tracklist, transitions and that he previewed some unreleased IDs. Although it began to rain halfway through the show, nothing could put out the fiery passion of the crowd.

The impressive scale of Antheon definitely lived up to its expectation as the main stage. Seeing the visuals projected on the screen was a quintessential part of the festival experience. With big names like Afrojack on the lineup, the pit was packed.

The love and passion from electric music fans was a dreamy reminder of why I love festivals and the magical way they bring people together.  have no doubt that I’ll look back on these three days fondly. Being able to do what I love and capture moments like this was such a delight and so unforgettable. I hope these photographs share some of that joy with you.

Contact Michelle Zhou at [email protected].

Developed for web by Kevin Wu & Samson Tu.

Multimedia

Two people facing the 9/11 memorial pools reading the names on the plaques.
The World Trade Center Man: 21 years after 9/11
A group of photographers standing and crouching on the zebra-striped crosswalk.
How to get away, even if you’re stuck
Rewind: Protests around NYU after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
Rewind: Protests around NYU after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
An aerial view of the Washington Square Arch with a crowd of NYU students wearing purple outfits in the background.
What you missed around NYU this summer
A crowd of people and cyclists walking across an intersection.
A photo hoarder’s monologue: streets IN digital & ON analog

Photo Essay

A group of photographers standing and crouching on the zebra-striped crosswalk.
How to get away, even if you’re stuck
A crowd of people and cyclists walking across an intersection.
A photo hoarder’s monologue: streets IN digital & ON analog
The ceiling of Bobst Library atrium overlaid with a picture of the Empire State Building.
New York cannot be the city of your dreams
A blurred biker rides along the Hudson River Park piers. On the left, a white banner hangs on a rail with the words “#NewYorkTough” in royal blue. Behind both is the Jersey City skyline.
The allure of the pause
(Staff Photo by Alexandra Chan)
A first look at a new concert by Tisch Dance students

Washington Square News • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published.

 