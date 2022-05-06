WSN
SENIORS
GABRIELLA LOZANO
Dining Editor
Major: GLS
Minor: Food Studies
Joined WSN: joined as a staff writer for Ops in Fall 2019
Plans: don’t know yet, hoping to enter media/news production
Accomplishments: i wrote a trending story for my internship in fall 2021
SHO MATSUYAMA
Web Director
Major: Film and Television production
Joined WSN: Joined WSN in spring 2022
Plans: Work in the film industry in New York, keep making music, learn more about programming, and design cool web pages!
Accomplishments: Leading the web team to create the Survival Guide Mini Issue
Fun Fact: I play piano and compose music
JAKE CAPRIOTTI
Photo Editor
Major: Film and Television Production
Joined WSN: Spring 2020
Plans: Continue to freelance video edit and photograph
Accomplishments: Photographed Megan Thee Stallion for Gov Ball Coverage
CAITLIN HSU
UTA Publishing Editor
Major: B.S. in Media, Culture, and Communication
Minor: Journalism and Digital Art and Design
Joined WSN: Fall 2020
Plans: Editorial Assistant at PaperCity Magazine
Accomplishments: Dean’s List all four years, University honors
Fun Fact: Got to film an interview with my favorite musician
CHARITSSA STONE
Creative Director
Major: Integrated Design & Media
Minor: Media, Culture & Communications and Digital Art & Design
Joined WSN: July 2021
Plans: I will be working at design agency in Brooklyn as a designer starting in June
Accomplishments: Being the first in my family to graduate college. Also, being able to work in my dream field throughout and after college.
SABRINA CHOUDHARY
Deputy Managing Editor
Major: National Mythology (Gallatin)
Minor: French
Joined WSN: Fall 2019 (Culture staff writer)
Plans: This summer, I’ll be working at a program for grades 8-10 at Sarah Lawrence (in the programming office and teaching a cinema studies class). After that, I’m staying in the city and looking for writing jobs (@employers)!
Accomplishments: I created the Identity & Equity mini desk at WSN! (The too-real answer: graduating with honors/awards in a concentration I made up during a pandemic, lol)
Fun Fact: I once got 1000 likes on one of my memes for NYUMFSBT (I know, that’s a second accomplishment disguised as something fun)
Alex Tran
Culture Editor
Major: Media, Culture and Communication
Minor: Business of Entertainment, Media and Technology
Joined WSN: Fall 2019
Plans: Stuck in NYC for a while cooking and looking for the best places for fries on friday fryday
Accomplishments: Living on dollar pizza for 14 days straight
Fun Fact: My lifelong dream is to drive a sticky rice food truck
ISABELLA ARMUS
Deputy Arts Editor
Major: Cinema Studies
Minor: Creative Writing and Anthropology
Joined WSN: Spring 2020
Plans: Hopefully staying in New York and continuing to write!
Accomplishments: Survivin'
MAX TIEFER
Copy Chief, Unofficial Rabbi, Sin Consultant
Major: Film and Television Production
Minor: History and Teacher Education
Joined WSN: Fall 2020
Plans: Regret going into the arts.
Accomplishments: Having a play performed at a professional festival, directing two short films, surviving New York Fashion Week, running a New York scavenger hunt, overseeing a copy editing communion, defeating a chess master in tennis, getting cast in a meatball-themed musical, running a school satire page, and discovering that the real treasure was the friends we made along the way.
Fun Fact: Pickle serving sizes are measured in thirds of a pickle when it comes to nutritional information on the packaging. This is transparently manipulative and a clear profit grab by Big Pickle; as educated participants in a democracy, it is our civic duty to virilely oppose such wholesale corporate greed.
ALEKSANDRA GOLDBERG
UTA Voices Editor
Major: English Literature (Creative Writing track)
Minor: Creative Writing and Print Journalism
Joined WSN: Spring 2022
Plans: Applying to magazine jobs in NYC and freelance writing
Accomplishments: Getting published in Alma!
WSN
SENIORS
GABRIELLA LOZANO
Dining Editor
Major: GLS
Minor: Food Studies
Joined WSN: Fall 2019
Plans: don’t know yet, hoping to enter media/news production
Accomplishments: I wrote a trending story for my internship in Fall 2021
SHO MATSUYAMA
Web Director
Major: Film and Television Production
Joined WSN: Spring 2022
Plans: Work in the film industry in New York, keep making music, learn more about programming, and design cool web pages!
Accomplishments: Leading the web team to create the Survival Guide Mini Issue
Fun Fact: I play piano and compose music
JAKE CAPRIOTTI
Photo Editor
Major: Film and Television Production
Joined WSN: Spring 2020
Plans: Continue to freelance video edit and photograph
Accomplishments: Photographed Megan Thee Stallion for Gov Ball Coverage
CAITLIN HSU
UTA Publishing Editor
Major: B.S. in Media, Culture, and Communication
Minor: Journalism and Digital Art and Design
Joined WSN: Fall 2020
Plans: Editorial Assistant at PaperCity Magazine
Accomplishments: Dean’s List all four years, University honors
Fun Fact: Got to film an interview with my favorite musician
CHARITSSA STONE
Creative Director
Major: Integrated Design & Media
Minor: Media, Culture & Communications and Digital Art & Design
Joined WSN: July 2021
Plans: I will be working at design agency in Brooklyn as a designer starting in June
Accomplishments: Being the first in my family to graduate college. Also, being able to work in my dream field throughout and after college.
SABRINA CHOUDHARY
Deputy Managing Editor
Major: National Mythology (Gallatin)
Minor: French
Joined WSN: Fall 2019
Plans: This summer, I’ll be working at a program for grades 8-10 at Sarah Lawrence (in the programming office and teaching a cinema studies class). After that, I’m staying in the city and looking for writing jobs (@employers)!
Accomplishments: I created the Identity & Equity mini desk at WSN! (The too-real answer: graduating with honors/awards in a concentration I made up during a pandemic, lol)
Fun Fact: I once got 1000 likes on one of my memes for NYUMFSBT (I know, that’s a second accomplishment disguised as something fun)
ALEX TRAN
Culture Editor
Major: Media, Culture and Communication
Minor: Business of Entertainment, Media and Technology
Joined WSN: Fall 2019
Plans: Stuck in NYC for a while cooking and looking for the best places for fries on friday fryday
Accomplishments: Living on dollar pizza for 14 days straight
Fun Fact: My lifelong dream is to drive a sticky rice food truck
ISABELLA ARMUS
Deputy Arts Editor
Major: Cinema Studies
Minor: Creative Writing and Anthropology
Joined WSN: Spring 2020
Plans: Hopefully staying in New York and continuing to write!
Accomplishments: Survivin'
Fun Fact: In high school, I had a brush with internet fame when I ran a popular Tumblr blog dedicated to "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia"
MAX TIEFER
Copy Chief
Major: Film and Television Production
Minor: History and Teacher Education
Joined WSN: Fall 2020
Plans: Regret going into the arts.
Accomplishments: Having a play performed at a professional festival, directing two short films, surviving New York Fashion Week, running a New York scavenger hunt, overseeing a copy editing communion, defeating a chess master in tennis, getting cast in a meatball-themed musical, running a school satire page, and discovering that the real treasure was the friends we made along the way.
Fun Fact: Pickle serving sizes are measured in thirds of a pickle when it comes to nutritional information on the packaging. This is transparently manipulative and a clear profit grab by Big Pickle; as educated participants in a democracy, it is our civic duty to virilely oppose such wholesale corporate greed.
ALEKSANDRA GOLDBERG
UTA Voices Editor
Major: English Literature (Creative Writing track)
Minor: Creative Writing and Print Journalism
Joined WSN: Spring 2022
Plans: Applying to magazine jobs in NYC and freelance writing
Accomplishments: Getting published in Alma!