Here’s why I chose to live in…

“I’m much happier in my apartment: It has a ton of space, I love my roommate, I love our neighborhood, and it’s about the same price as living in Coral. I feel like I actually have a home now, when before it was very obvious I lived at school. My only complaint is that financial aid is extremely insensitive and uncaring about off-campus students. They do not care if you get enough aid to cover your living costs if you’re not in a dorm … they do not care if you eat. Please make sure you have enough money from somewhere and compare it to the cost of attendance, because they will take money away from you.”

—Grace Paschal, senior, Upper East Side two-bedroom

“My roommates and I wanted to move to our own apartment so we could pay less and have more control over who enters our space. We wanted to be able to create a COVID-safe space with our own parameters for both who we let in and who we keep out. We moved into our apartment in May 2021, and though there are certainly challenges, we’re much happier.”

—Janie Nalbandian, junior, West Village two-bedroom

“The response to COVID-19 at NYU was so poorly handled and rushed that I really didn’t want to be caught up in a similar situation, so I’m now off campus. Living in an apartment offers a different level of independence, and I was really looking for a place where I would feel comfortable staying for a bit after graduation. I’m currently living in an apartment in Crown Heights, pretty deep into Brooklyn — roughly a 45-minute train ride to campus — with two other roommates. The commute is pretty inconvenient, but it’s nice to be out of the city, and rent is much more affordable.”

—Jarrod Miller, senior, Crown Heights three-bedroom