Here’s why I chose to live in…
February 18, 2022
VS
Dorms
“I’m much happier in my apartment: It has a ton of space, I love my roommate, I love our neighborhood, and it’s about the same price as living in Coral. I feel like I actually have a home now, when before it was very obvious I lived at school. My only complaint is that financial aid is extremely insensitive and uncaring about off-campus students. They do not care if you get enough aid to cover your living costs if you’re not in a dorm … they do not care if you eat. Please make sure you have enough money from somewhere and compare it to the cost of attendance, because they will take money away from you.”
—Grace Paschal, senior, Upper East Side two-bedroom
“My family and I felt that it would be easier for me to live in the dorms and not have to buy my own furniture or pay for utilities and repairs. Additionally, I’m a senior, and I didn’t know whether I would be staying in New York after graduation, so it didn’t really make sense to commit to a year-long lease and have to buy new furniture just to move out again. Dorms are also safer because they have 24/7 security. I should note that I have a housing accommodation through the Moses Center for a single room in a low-occupancy suite, and I was lucky enough to get Alumni Hall, which was where I wanted to live. If I had not gotten this room, I probably would not have stayed in NYU housing.”
—UTA Publishing Editor Caitlin Hsu, senior, Alumni Hall
“My roommates and I wanted to move to our own apartment so we could pay less and have more control over who enters our space. We wanted to be able to create a COVID-safe space with our own parameters for both who we let in and who we keep out. We moved into our apartment in May 2021, and though there are certainly challenges, we’re much happier.”
—Janie Nalbandian, junior, West Village two-bedroom
“I was intimidated by finding an apartment in the city, and the process of getting another NYU dorm was easy enough. It’s much bigger than my previous dorm, though I think four residents is a bit too much for the space. I don’t love the location since there’s a lot of people around Union Square, but it’s closer to campus than other dorms, which I appreciate. I also like that the building and rooms are new and clean, and my floor is quiet.”
—UTA Staff Editor Sunny Sequeira, sophomore, University Hall
“The response to COVID-19 at NYU was so poorly handled and rushed that I really didn’t want to be caught up in a similar situation, so I’m now off campus. Living in an apartment offers a different level of independence, and I was really looking for a place where I would feel comfortable staying for a bit after graduation. I’m currently living in an apartment in Crown Heights, pretty deep into Brooklyn — roughly a 45-minute train ride to campus — with two other roommates. The commute is pretty inconvenient, but it’s nice to be out of the city, and rent is much more affordable.”
—Jarrod Miller, senior, Crown Heights three-bedroom
“I made the decision to live in dorms in order to live with friends who are from out of state, and because my financial aid package covers the majority of housing costs, making it a cheaper option for me. I also wanted to live close to campus. I enjoy the programs put on in the dorms, but the administration, maintenance and spacing of the dorms are lacking. If there were a financially comparable apartment in close proximity to campus, I would definitely opt to be there rather than a dorm.”
—Enrique Colon, senior, Coral Tower
Apartments
“I’m much happier in my apartment: It has a ton of space, I love my roommate, I love our neighborhood, and it’s about the same price as living in Coral. I feel like I actually have a home now, when before it was very obvious I lived at school. My only complaint is that financial aid is extremely insensitive and uncaring about off-campus students. They do not care if you get enough aid to cover your living costs if you’re not in a dorm … they do not care if you eat. Please make sure you have enough money from somewhere and compare it to the cost of attendance, because they will take money away from you.”
—Grace Paschal, senior, Upper East Side two-bedroom
“My roommates and I wanted to move to our own apartment so we could pay less and have more control over who enters our space. We wanted to be able to create a COVID-safe space with our own parameters for both who we let in and who we keep out. We moved into our apartment in May 2021, and though there are certainly challenges, we’re much happier.”
—Janie Nalbandian, junior, West Village two-bedroom
“The response to COVID-19 at NYU was so poorly handled and rushed that I really didn’t want to be caught up in a similar situation, so I’m now off campus. Living in an apartment offers a different level of independence, and I was really looking for a place where I would feel comfortable staying for a bit after graduation. I’m currently living in an apartment in Crown Heights, pretty deep into Brooklyn — roughly a 45-minute train ride to campus — with two other roommates. The commute is pretty inconvenient, but it’s nice to be out of the city, and rent is much more affordable.”
—Jarrod Miller, senior, Crown Heights three-bedroom
Dorms
“My family and I felt that it would be easier for me to live in the dorms and not have to buy my own furniture or pay for utilities and repairs. Additionally, I’m a senior, and I didn’t know whether I would be staying in New York after graduation, so it didn’t really make sense to commit to a year-long lease and have to buy new furniture just to move out again. Dorms are also safer because they have 24/7 security. I should note that I have a housing accommodation through the Moses Center for a single room in a low-occupancy suite, and I was lucky enough to get Alumni Hall, which was where I wanted to live. If I had not gotten this room, I probably would not have stayed at NYU housing.”
—UTA Publishing Editor Caitlin Hsu, senior, Alumni Hall
“I was intimidated by finding an apartment in the city, and the process of getting another NYU dorm was easy enough. It’s much bigger than my previous dorm, though I think four residents is a bit too much for the space. I don’t love the location since there’s a lot of people around Union Square, but it’s closer to campus than other dorms, which I appreciate. I also like that the building and rooms are new and clean and my floor is quiet.”
—UTA Staff Editor Sunny Sequeira, sophomore, Carlyle Court
“I made the decision to live in dorms in order to live with friends who are from out of state, and because my financial aid package covers the majority of housing costs, making it a cheaper option for me. I also wanted to live close to campus. I enjoy the programs put on in the dorms, but the administration, maintenance and spacing of the dorms are lacking. If there were a financially comparable apartment in close proximity to campus, I would definitely opt to be there rather than a dorm.”
—Enrique Colon, senior, Coral Tower
I think sophomores should live in:
“For sophomores, I would still recommend a dorm. I don’t think I would have been ready to live off campus as a sophomore. At that age, the alcohol restrictions aren’t troublesome, and you’re still very new to the city — especially this year’s incoming sophomores who have had their experiences impacted by COVID. If you really hated dorming freshman year, I’m sure you could figure an apartment out, but as a 19-to-20-year-old still unfamiliar with a lot of the city, dorming was better for me. I would recommend finding an apartment junior or senior year if you’re financially able.”
—Grace Paschal, senior, Upper East Side two-bedroom
“I recommend an apartment unless you’re planning to go abroad. It’s much cheaper with more flexibility and a greater sense of independence. Living off campus and going apartment hunting are also great ways to jump start your financial literacy.”
—Customer Specialist Catherine Chen, junior, Upper East Side two-bedroom