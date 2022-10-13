A National Day celebration amid political tension

This past Oct. 10 marks the 111th National Day of the Republic of China, now popularly referred to as Taiwan. The day commemorates the start of a revolution that eventually toppled the millennia-long dynastic rule in China and created the first democratic regime in Eastern Asia. Since then, the People’s Republic of China — the authoritarian communist regime that came to power after the Chinese Civil War — drove the Republic of China out of China. The dynamic between the two has remained tense ever since.