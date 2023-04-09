NYU in the Psychedelic Renaissance

NYU has joined the Heffter Institute, the University of California, Berkeley and Johns Hopkins University as a leading institution in psychedelic research, all playing a pivotal role in uncovering the clinical potential of psychedelics. At the CPM, NYU researchers have demonstrated the transformative power of plant medicines including MDMA — commonly known as ecstasy — and psilocybin to treat long-term mental illnesses such as obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety, depression, alcohol use disorder, eating disorders and post-traumatic stress disorder.

WSN interviewed three prominent figures at the CPM: Stephen Ross, the associate director and director of research training, Kelley O’Donnell, the director of clinical training and a psychedelic therapist, and Jon Kostas, the first study participant in NYU’s clinical trial on the treatment of alcohol use disorder with psilocybin.

Research into the clinical potential of psychedelics is not new. A fertile and promising period of psychedelic research in the ’50s and ’60s was prematurely abandoned and shut down, at least in part due to former president Richard Nixon’s war on drugs. Psychedelics, however, long predate their history in the United States. Spearheading a new generation of studies, the CPM is reinventing the perception of these drugs, moving psychedelics beyond the historical confines of stigma and criminalization. Stephen Ross, the CPM’s associate director, recalled the popular image of psychedelics after Nixon’s anti-drug crusade.

“Before any of that research could move forward, the drugs escaped the lab, got caught up in the counterculture movement, and, in 1971, Richard Nixon declared the war on drugs,” Ross said. “It effectively banished the whole era — I mean wiped it out from the history books so much that I never learned about it.”

Ross, now 52, is optimistic about the prospect of reshaping public perception with modern psychedelic research.

“During the first wave of psychedelic research, there was this whole ‘hype’ component, as if this was a wonder drug that was going to cure everything,” Ross said. “Then it became a demon drug and it was banned. I think we’re now in the ‘hype’ phase again.”