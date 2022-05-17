Inside NYU’s Troubled Campus Safety Department

Read Walker's full statement to WSN (click to expand)

“The last two years have been challenging for all of us, but perhaps particularly so for those of us at Campus Safety. From enforcing evolving COVID-19 protocols to being on the front lines as people’s perception of crime and personal safety have changed, the pressure has been great.

Moreover, this has been a difficult period for those who wear uniforms. Campus Safety is not a law enforcement organization in a conventional sense — our officers do not have powers of arrest — but the concerns and skepticism about police and policing have an impact even on organizations such as ours, which is meant to serve as a safety resource rather than a law enforcement agency.

So, I sympathize with many of our officers who may feel worn out, and I am very grateful for their service.

But it is not fair to say we have underinvested in safety or put dollars ahead of safety. For example, we have hired 87 officers since September 2020 — a considerable investment of time and resources. Bringing the right people on board and training them up in such a short timeframe has been no small task. We made it a priority because overtime is not only a budgetary issue; we also want to make sure our officers have adequate downtime and are not overworked.

In terms of technological upgrades, we see these as a valuable support — and by no means a replacement — for our Campus Safety officers. By employing Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design, a process by which cameras, turnstiles, panic buttons, emergency call boxes, lighting, personnel, and other methods are placed into an area, we believe we’re giving our Campus Safety officers more protection and control over their work environment. No officers have been substituted for cameras – in fact, a security officer was added in addition to the technology that was recently placed near Stern.

I’ve also encouraged our uniformed staff to avail themselves of the dedicated mental health resources that have been specially developed with their needs in mind. We’ve done our best to promote these services during roll call meetings, at our annual service trainings, and in all our internal communications such as our monthly newsletters and our internal website.

As for those who desire more communication with leadership, I invite them to come see me. I have scheduled office hours where uniformed personnel can share ideas and concerns one on one. If an officer doesn’t want to talk to me directly, they can also raise concerns anonymously and suggest ways we can improve via our online comment form; I review all submissions personally with my staff.

The understanding of COVID-19 has grown over the course of the pandemic, and it’s important to remember that at the beginning of it, the guidance was different than later. Initially, public health authorities were not urging general use of masks, partly because of concerns about availability and shortages, but also because health authorities reckoned that the best use of masks was for them to be worn by the sick to prevent spread, rather than by the well to avoid contracting COVID-19. The guidance changed over time, and when the recommendations evolved to furnishing masks for essential workers — around March of 2020 — NYU did so, too, providing masks and other personal protective equipment for all Campus Safety officers reporting for duty.

And no, there was no practice or directive that Campus Safety officers wearing masks would be sent home. There was one instance early on, before the guidance changed, of an officer who was wearing a mask and who was asked to take it off; that officer later went home sick, but that was at the officer’s own instigation, not because the officer was sent home at the direction of the Department of Campus Safety.

One last thing I’d like to add: In 2018, we established a new committee — AVPAC — that was designed to serve as a forum for all members of the department to feel heard and to help us create the Campus Safety department that we can all be proud of. This committee met several times and discussed a great range of issues—from roll call protocols to departmental barbecues. The challenges of pandemic operations put AVPAC on hiatus but Patti McSteen, our new senior associate vice president and deputy of Global Campus Safety, is currently working towards relaunching this committee, which I hope will serve as a fruitful forum for discourse in the department.”

—Fountain Walker, NYU Vice President, Global Campus Safety