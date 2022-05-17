Judith Heumann on NYU Commencement and Disability Activism

Judith Heumann, considered “the mother” of the disability rights movement, has played a major role in passing the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The renowned disability rights activist will address the class of 2020 and 2021 in a combined commencement ceremony on May 18. She will also receive an honorary doctorate of humane letters.

“I was very surprised and honored that I was selected to receive an honorary doctorate, and then to be asked to give remarks given the other people who were also getting honorary doctorates,” Heumann said. “As I’ll say in my opening remarks, it’s kind of a daunting thought about putting remarks together.”

In 2020, TIME Magazine named Heumann as the 1977 woman of the year. During that year, she pressured the national government to pass the ADA after leading a 28-day sit-in inside of a San Francisco federal building. In 1970, she became the first teacher in New York state to use a wheelchair after winning a lawsuit against its Board of Education. Heumann also founded the civil rights organization Disabled In Action and co-founded the nonprofit World Institute on Disability.

Since then, Heumann has served in the Barack Obama and Bill Clinton administrations, released her memoir “Being Heumann” and been featured in “Crip Camp” — a documentary about the summer camp for teenagers with disabilities that Heumann attended when she was younger. She currently hosts “The Heumann Perspective,” a podcast where she speaks to disabled activists and their allies.

John DiLillo, a CAS class of 2020 graduate, recognized Heumann’s name from “Crip Camp” and is excited that she will be speaking at his commencement.

“Heumann has done so much meaningful work in her long career,” he told WSN. “She’s lived an amazing life and I can’t wait to hear what advice and wisdom she has to offer to the classes of 2020 and 2021.”