When a semester is in session, foot traffic in NYU buildings reflects that of New York City streets. Herds of students flow in and out of Bobst Library, flooding the intersection of West Fourth Street and Washington Square East.
NYU, Population: You
Jan 25, 2023
January 3, 2023
Bobst Library
The busy campus atmosphere was at its peak during the fall final exam season. But as winter break approached, an overwhelming sensation of emptiness engulfed the campus. With reduced staff and absent faculty as well as limited access to facilities such as shuttles, dining halls and clubs, NYU campus loses its day-to-day bustling charm.
Silver Center for Arts and Science
While the idleness is invisible to students who traveled away for the break, it is the reality for students staying on campus for January term classes. The loosely occupied lobby of the Kimmel Center and the vacant hundred-person lecture halls are rare sights to behold during the semester. During the break, these are the norm.
Kimmel Center For University Life
Global Center for Academic and Spiritual Life
The solitude was peaceful while it lasted. Now it’s time to return to the chaos that defines the school and the city.