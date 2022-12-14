Brooklyn Baby

Many American millennials are terrified of having babies. Despite living in the tumultuous year of 2022, Magi Figueroa and her husband, Mike Figueroa, decided to bring a child into the world. This project tells the story of Magi and Mike, from their engagement to the birth of their first-born, Ava Jayne Figueroa.

The sociopolitical and economic conditions of 2022 — including a baby formula shortage, the rising cost of living and the COVID-19 pandemic — complicate a story that already includes postpartum body image, paternity leave and the search for a new home. These images represent the life of a new family living in Brooklyn in 2022.

“When I first met Mike I remember a friend of mine asking, ‘Who was that guy?’ I responded, ‘I don’t know but I plan on finding out.’ He came in every day.”