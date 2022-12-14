Menu

Brooklyn Baby

A photographer follows a millennial couple as they navigate life with a baby in 2022.

Sheridan Smith, Staff Phtographer

Dec 15, 2022

Many American millennials are terrified of having babies. Despite living in the tumultuous year of 2022, Magi Figueroa and her husband, Mike Figueroa, decided to bring a child into the world. This project tells the story of Magi and Mike, from their engagement to the birth of their first-born, Ava Jayne Figueroa. 

The sociopolitical and economic conditions of 2022 — including a baby formula shortage, the rising cost of living and the COVID-19 pandemic — complicate a story that already includes postpartum body image, paternity leave and the search for a new home. These images represent the life of a new family living in Brooklyn in 2022.  

“When I first met Mike I remember a friend of mine asking, ‘Who was that guy?’ I responded, ‘I don’t know but I plan on finding out.’ He came in every day.”

A photo of a couple hugging in Central Park.

Magi Figueroa and Mike Figueroa smile for a portrait in Central Park.

 

They met in June of 2018 when Mike came into her gelato shop, Polosud, on the corner of Broome and Mott streets.

“I grew up in Memphis, Tennessee with my twin sister and partner in crime. I spent all my growing up years as a super book nerd, but with the closest group of friends ever who I’m still friends with today.”

  • Jan. 23, 2022. Mike gives a tour at the FDNY Engine 55 firehouse in Nolita.
  • Magi told Mike she was pregnant in December of 2021.
  • Oct. 10, 2022. Magi stands outside of her new home in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Mike is an NYU alum who studied politics. Magi and her sister, Linda, opened a gelato shop called Polsud in Nolita in 2018, which has since closed.

“I grew up in a town in Staten Island called Great Kills. Growing up, whenever firefighters would pass, I remember my mom saying, ‘Wave at them, Mikey, your dad might be on one of them!’ I loved the excitement of the lights, sirens, the adrenaline, and the ability to be the person people come to when they’re in danger, as someone they know they can depend on. Helping people solve a problem and watching them light up with relief has always been so gratifying to me. I enjoy helping people.”

A collage of a woman and a man holding a baby before and after labor.

Magi holds Ava on July 14 and Nov. 18, 2022. // Mike holds Ava on July 14 and Nov. 18, 2022.

 

Named after her great grandmother, Ava Jayne Figueroa was born at 3:25 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2022. After 15 hours of labor and a failed epidural, Magi said that she will remember her nurses, Marissa and Jessica, for the rest of her life.

A photo of a baby with a pink pacifier looking at the camera.

“It was by far the hardest thing I have ever done. But now I honestly feel like I can do anything and am just in awe of myself. And to be honest, Mike was amazing through it — I felt like I was dying and it was as if he was the only reason I didn’t.”

  • Oct. 2, 2022. Mike and Ava dance in the kitchen of their first home in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. The couple regularly plays “Does To Me” by Luke Combs, along with other country music about family during Ava’s evening bath time.
  • Oct. 9, 2022. Ava bathes in the kitchen sink.
  • Oct. 9, 2022. Magi and Mike bathe Ava in the kitchen sink.
  • Oct. 2, 2022. The family dog, Jade, waits by Magi for dinner.

The United States experienced a severe shortage of infant formula in 2022 as a result of a global supply chain crisis. Ava needed Enfamil Added Rice formula for acid reflux, but there seemed to be no supply available in New York City — until Magi and Mike found four boxes at a CVS in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn. There, the couple only bought two boxes in case there was another family who also needed formula.

“We talked about how lucky we were to find the boxes for the rest of the day. We ended up going back to buy the other two the following day. We ultimately made the decision as parents that we needed to fight for our daughter.”

The Figueroas signed a lease for their new home, a third floor apartment in Bay Ridge, on Nov. 10. The new apartment provides the family with natural light, a room for Ava and a spare room that they have since designated as a small home gym. Because their previous landlord agreed to break their lease two months early, Magi said that they were able to find an apartment that was perfectly compatible with their needs.

  • Nov. 13, 2022. Magi plays with Ava while Mike places flooring in their workout room in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.
  • Nov. 18, 2022. Magi kisses Ava’s cheek on the floor of her nursery, next to a new supply of baby formula.
  • Nov. 18, 2022. Mike stands near the window of his new living room for a portrait.
  • Nov. 18, 2022. Magi pets Jade while she plays with Ava on their living room couch.
  • Nov. 18, 2022. As the couple navigates a shifting lifestyle in their new home, baby items and workout gear line the floor of their apartment.
  • “It’s exactly what we were looking for. Pieces fell into place in a way that I can only describe as a God thing.”
  • Nov. 18, 2022. Magi exercises in their workout room while Mike finishes Ava’s bath. The couple has a routine of taking turns taking care of Ava.
  • Nov. 18, 2022. Magi holds her postpartum stomach in front of her home in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. After battling morning sickness, insomnia, COVID-19 and watching her body change during pregnancy, Magi is outspoken about her new relationship with her body.

“Body image has nothing to do with your body and everything to do with your mind. There were so many times before pregnancy that I wasn’t at peace with how I looked. When all is said and done, our bodies show up for us every single day. I built arms and legs and lungs and a heart from scratch. I brought a new life into the world.”

Nov. 18, 2022. Mike checks his phone before their first dinner at their new dining room table.

Nov. 18, 2022. Magi takes a break from cooking to kiss Ava goodnight before Mike puts her to bed.

Developed for web by Camila Ceballos

Contact Sheridan Smith at [email protected]

Washington Square News • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 