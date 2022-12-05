Encounters: NYU professors

After asking a number of Stern students about their favorite professors, Amal Shehata emerged as the front-runner. After speaking to her, I could not agree more.

Shehata has been teaching at NYU for around 14 years and currently conducts a course on financial accounting at the Stern School of Business. She was recognized for her teaching as a recipient of the Stern Distinguished Teaching Award in 2018 and the NYU Distinguished Teaching Award in 2021.

“I have amazing interactions with students every day, and that’s why I love my job. I have a chance to be with my students and learn from them. The interactions I have with them are both on the heavy side and on the fulfilling, lighter side. I get to connect with them.

I was just giving a presentation for students interested in a program that I run, and I had seniors there. One of the seniors was talking about how she got into the program, and she said she took my class and it changed her life. I felt so touched that I have that kind of privilege to touch and help shape somebody’s life, guide them, and that I could give her advice and help her discover her passions, her career interests and her skills.

I have another student that I remember who’s an alum now who was a superstar in the classroom — strong, outgoing, participating, great opinions. She wasn’t getting the job. She then came to talk to me about recruiting, and the minute we started talking about recruiting, she shrinks into her seat. And I said, ‘What’s going on here? Where’s the woman I see in the classroom, so confident and engaged? She just had to find her confidence, and she didn’t have her confidence. She didn’t realize that she was going to get multiple offers. I knew and many knew that she had the skills, but somebody had to tell her and show her the mirror. I felt really happy to be able to be a part of that, because she’s moved on and she found her voice.”