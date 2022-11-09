Joy and community at the New York City Marathon
A look at the New York City Marathon on Nov. 6.
Nov 9, 2022
The marathon is 26.2 miles, or 42.2 kilometers, long and its course expands through all five boroughs of New York City. At about 8 a.m. the race begins at Fort Wadsworth in Staten Island, and the last runners cross the finish line at Central Park around 8:30 p.m.
“I’ve been here for about eight months, and I love New York and want to be a part of the city,” Clémence Nayral, a volunteer at mile 24, said. “I also love running, so I’m doing this because of my love for the country and helping people. Everyone is so happy to run and the atmosphere is just so great.”
In its history, the marathon has only been canceled twice — first in 2012 because of Hurricane Sandy and again in 2020 because of COVID-19. In 2021, the competition was limited to 33,000 runners and 25,020 finished the race. This year, the marathon is slowly recovering after the pandemic and there were 47,840 runners who finished.
The beauty of the marathon itself is that it brings people from all across the city and around the world together, and strangers cheer each other on as they pass marathon milestones in places such as Central Park. There were 12,446 runners from the city boroughs and 35,394 runners who were not from New York City.
The average runner’s pace for the marathon is about four hours and 30 minutes, and the professionals finish it in approximately two hours.
Every November, the marathon unites volunteers, organizers, spectators and runners. In a city that can often feel disconnected, this event creates a sense of community and pure joy.