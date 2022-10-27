Menu

Peeking into the surreal

Enter the fantasy worlds of several Photography and Imaging students at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Ryan Rogers, Photo Editor

Oct 30, 2022

When life starts to feel mundane, finding inspiration and solace in art can be a way to spark imagination. This photo essay highlights work from four photographers in the Department of Photography and Imaging at the Tisch School of the Arts at NYU, each of whom was asked to contribute to the theme “surreal photography.” The photography and imaging program at Tisch focuses on the study and creation of photography and moving imagery. Its students specialize in a range of mediums and styles, from documentary to fashion and everything in between.

Ryan Rogers

Class of 2025

Photograph of a boy holding a bright green shovel standing in a garden overlooking the ocean with a floating hose wrapped around him. The boy is watering a bed of flowers. A white fence, palm trees and a blue sky are in the background.
Photograph of a boy holding a tennis racket in a blue tennis court surrounded by several floating tennis balls. There are trees and mountains in the background.
Photograph of a breakfast spread on a table with a green-and-white gingham tablecloth. On the table is a Smeg toaster with bread inside, a tower of strawberries, an iced matcha latte, a stick of butter with a floating knife, a floating tea cup, and an avocado with a boy's head as the seed. A beige fabric backdrop is behind the table.

I like to create narrative-driven images that provide an escape and a brief pause in the reality of viewers by producing clean, utopian atmospheres with surreal elements and carefully selected color palettes. My current and ongoing series, ‘Overdramatic Recreation’ showcases oblivious, manicured scenes that invite viewers into a visually dramatic, nonchalant lifestyle.”

Ava Thornton

Class of 2025

Portrait photograph of a blurry girl in dramatic red lighting. She holds two roses in one hand and wears a reflective top.
Portrait photograph of a girl's face in dramatic lighting. She wears rainbow eye makeup, purple lipgloss and multi-colored sprinkle freckles on her cheeks.

“My photography style revolves around the use of intricate light, shadow, and color. I do this to create intimate-style portraits that can feel emotional and personal. Along with this, I have adapted a more editorial and stylized look to these photographs.”

Caroline Solakian

Class of 2025

Photograph of a girl sitting at a table eating a plate of gummy worms with a mold of her head served on top. She wears a black mesh top with a table, two lamps, a floral arrangement, and a gold framed mirror in the background.
Photograph of a girl standing in front of a wire fence at night kicking one leg up and bending her arms at the elbow. Her limbs are held up by strings from a set of hands emerging from the sky.

“I adore exploring mystical storylines while evoking horror and bloody motifs. In my work, I like to remove my own identity from my self-portrait characters; however, I also love to exhibit personal symbolism hidden within my work. Overall, my photography goal is to explore aspects of storytelling, dive into horror movie motifs, and explore characters other than my own.”

Tommy Tran

Class of 2025

Photograph with multiple clones of a girl wearing a red top and white skirt spinning in a circle. To the right are clones of the girl in a yellow, flowery outfit. The clones are reflected onto the ground, where bright purple flowers sit.
Photograph of a boy with black angel wings standing in a dark, open field holding fire in his hands. The boy is illuminated orange by the glow of the fire.

“My photography captures the visions that spark in our head when listening to music, as I also explore the myths and legends of my culture. I utilize many techniques through lighting, set design and camera technical skills to tell my story and deliver my own visions.”

These photographers show us how surreal photography can transport us to different realities.

After experiencing these images, we encourage viewers to return to their daily routines knowing that there is more wonder to life than meets the eye.

Ryan Rogers, Ava Thornton, Caroline Solakian and Tommy Tran

Contact Ryan Rogers at [email protected]

Developed for web by Samson Tu

Multimedia

A man wearing a red hooded zip-up sweatshirt smiles for a photo in Tompkins Square Park, holding a Citi Bike that has a gray basket attached to the front. A black pug with its tongue out sits inside the basket. A gray knit blanket is draped over the dog, and theres a hand holding a phone on the right taking a photo of the dog and the owner.
New York’s snazziest pooches: Halloween edition
A collage composed of nine black-and-white photographs.
The future of…
NYU greets Little Amal
NYU greets Little Amal
A dorm room with a girl laying down in the lower bunk bed. Another girl sits at an adjacent desk, wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and pink headphones. The girl at the desk is looking at her computer screen.
Low-cost housing doesn’t mean low-quality living
Rui Lin Feng and Olivia Gan sit next to each other at a chess board. Rui Lin Feng is writing in a booklet while Olivia Gan is moving a chess piece.
Unruly Queens give young girls a seat at the chess table

Photo Essay

A man wearing a red hooded zip-up sweatshirt smiles for a photo in Tompkins Square Park, holding a Citi Bike that has a gray basket attached to the front. A black pug with its tongue out sits inside the basket. A gray knit blanket is draped over the dog, and theres a hand holding a phone on the right taking a photo of the dog and the owner.
New York’s snazziest pooches: Halloween edition
A collage composed of nine black-and-white photographs.
The future of…
A dorm room with a girl laying down in the lower bunk bed. Another girl sits at an adjacent desk, wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and pink headphones. The girl at the desk is looking at her computer screen.
Low-cost housing doesn’t mean low-quality living
Rui Lin Feng and Olivia Gan sit next to each other at a chess board. Rui Lin Feng is writing in a booklet while Olivia Gan is moving a chess piece.
Unruly Queens give young girls a seat at the chess table
A circle of cosplayers dressed as different versions of Spider-Man surround a child and point at him. From left to right, a person in a red-and-blue classic Spider-Man bodysuit, a person in a black suit with a black-and-red hoodie, another classic Spider-Man, a Spider-Man from the Tobey Maguire movie in a red-and-blue suit with white spider web accents. A child in the center of the circle is dressed in a white shirt that reads Super Mario in rainbow letters, depicting the Mario character in front of a black-and-white checkered rectangle.
New York Comic Con and the art of cosplay

Washington Square News • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published.

 