As a timeless, personal and sensible addition to WSN’s comprehensive collection of park stories, this work presents a visual inquiry into our beloved campus quad — a gathering spot for avant-garde artists, chess enthusiasts, students, residents, dogs and children. After talking with new and familiar faces alike, this series presents photos of the broad, eclectic and iconic constituency of Washington Square Park-goers.
The people of Washington Square Park
A photographer captures people in and around the center of NYU’s campus.
Oct 8, 2022
August 2022. Lillian, 4, waits on the sidewalk of the Washington Mews while her parents browse a collection of free books.
August 2022. Lucas, 22, sits blowing bubbles by the fountain.
September 2022. Shannon, 31, rests by the fountain after a bike ride with her friend along the West Side Highway.
September 2022. Best known for his guest appearances hosting SideTalk and his iconic bottle of Hennessy, Spider Cuz, the aspiring satirical rapper, poses for a photo. This real-life New York City superhero spends his time in Washington Square Park to build a brand to support himself and his daughter.
July 2022. Arthur and Demitri fist bump before their chess match while Pardy watches. Arthur plays chess regularly in the park to donate funds to Autism research.
September 2022. A man on a bike balances on one wheel while visitors take photos with him. In a plaid suit and patriotic tie, Landon accepts tips and advertises CC Cyclery, a bike shop on East 13th Street.
August 2022. Grant Smith, 19, buys a popsicle from a New York Ice Cream truck parked on the northeast corner of the park.
September 2022. Chalk artist Felix Morelo designates public spots for good luck, kissing, screaming, hugging and more.
August 2022. Producer and art organizer Ray Hands encourages parkgoers to “tag up” a 10-foot sheet of paper displayed in the park.
August 2022. A group of friends take pictures in the lights under the Washington Square Arch.
September 2022. Colin Huggins, locally known as “The Piano Guy,” plays a grand piano in the park. The famous inscription on the park piano is a nod to the message Woody Guthrie put on his guitar in the mid-1940s: “This machine kills fascists.”
July 2022. A passerby and a skater create a nighttime tableau under the Washington Square Arch.