Navigating Asian American identity through paper

Ana is an illustrator based in Brooklyn. Krent is Korean-American and uses paper in her art to navigate her heritage. (Illustration by Ana Krent)

My name is Ana Krent, and I am an illustrator based in Brooklyn. I am studying Communication Design and Illustration at Parsons School of Design.

I love telling stories through my work and exploring all sorts of mediums through illustration, working with ink, watercolor, paper and found materials. I created these pieces in the midst of quarantine by using all my leftover paper bits and scraps to ease my anxieties that were amplified during the pandemic. These three works were made with origami paper, Kraft paper and extra pieces I had saved throughout the year.

The cover artwork was created as I thought back to my childhood and how close I have always been with my mother. She was taught origami by her grandmother, who spoke Korean but no English. Later on, my mother taught origami classes at my elementary school. They communicated through folding paper. I have been enamored with these beautiful patterns since I was young. I love to incorporate them in my work, as they bring back feelings of comfort and nostalgia.

I titled this piece “hand” in response to the isolation I experienced as hate crimes against the Asian American community increased. I had never seen Asian American people made this visible in the media before, and it made me realize that the violence against our community was the only reason we started getting so much attention. It breaks my heart to see how little we are noticed and valued.

My final piece, titled “tear,” was another visual piece driven by the intense worry I have been feeling about the safety of Asian American communities across the United States, my loved ones and myself. It has been a lot to process. Being vulnerable with people is often very challenging for me, so these collage journal entries have allowed me to cope. Making art has always been a helpful outlet for me to let go and express the emotions that are hard to articulate.

