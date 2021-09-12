Voicemail Message #1: Burnout

The first part of a two-part poem about cut ties and lost connections in the digital age.

.

.

.

.

Not available.

.

At the tone,

.

Please

P l e a s e

Please.

.

Record your message.

.

.

.

.

Hello?

.

.

.

.

I’m still here.

.

.

.

.

It’s been a while.

.

55 days,

1320 hours,

79200 minutes,

still ticking on.

.

Since you’ve gone.

.

.

.

.

How have you been?

.

.

.

I’ve been doing well.

.

Thanks for asking.

.

.

The weather has been nice.

Yours too.

.

Oh, well, I still have your weather on my app.

I check it every now and then.

88 degrees.

Sunny.

Is it ever cloudy over there?

.

.

.

.

.

I still think about you,

when I’m alone,

when I’m with friends,

when I see others together.

.

.

When I look at the stars,

The moon,

The sun.

.

.

How you would point them out to me.

Hold my hand

Three pulses:

I

Love

You

.

.

.

When I look at the stars,

I think about how cheesy you are

How I hate romances

But you’re a

hopeless romantic

and

.

You love clichés,

meanings from the meaningless.

.

.

.

I wonder if you are thinking about me

still.

.

.

I got your package the other day.

.

I opened it.

Full of voodoo love

potions

.

just kidding

.

.

A jar of oranges,

a wrinkled box of chocolates,

a bottle of iron pills

.

A note.

.

.

.

I read it.

.

It was sweet.

.

I pressed my fingers

into the pen marks,

felt for the dents

knowing your hand dealt them.

.

distance makes the heart grow fonder.

.

distance

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Disconnected yet connected

.

I just wanted

to

.

tell you

.

.

.

I

.

You have reached the time limit for this voicemail. Press 1 to continue recording. If you are finished recording, you may end the call or press 2.

