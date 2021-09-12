Voicemail Message #1: Burnout
The first part of a two-part poem about cut ties and lost connections in the digital age.
September 13, 2021
.
.
.
.
Not available.
.
At the tone,
.
Please
P l e a s e
Please.
.
Record your message.
.
.
.
.
Hello?
.
.
.
.
I’m still here.
.
.
.
.
It’s been a while.
.
55 days,
1320 hours,
79200 minutes,
still ticking on.
.
Since you’ve gone.
.
.
.
.
How have you been?
.
.
.
I’ve been doing well.
.
Thanks for asking.
.
.
The weather has been nice.
Yours too.
.
Oh, well, I still have your weather on my app.
I check it every now and then.
88 degrees.
Sunny.
Is it ever cloudy over there?
.
.
.
.
.
I still think about you,
when I’m alone,
when I’m with friends,
when I see others together.
.
.
When I look at the stars,
The moon,
The sun.
.
.
How you would point them out to me.
Hold my hand
Three pulses:
I
Love
You
.
.
.
When I look at the stars,
I think about how cheesy you are
How I hate romances
But you’re a
hopeless romantic
and
.
You love clichés,
meanings from the meaningless.
.
.
.
I wonder if you are thinking about me
still.
.
.
I got your package the other day.
.
I opened it.
Full of voodoo love
potions
.
just kidding
.
.
A jar of oranges,
a wrinkled box of chocolates,
a bottle of iron pills
.
A note.
.
.
.
I read it.
.
It was sweet.
.
I pressed my fingers
into the pen marks,
felt for the dents
knowing your hand dealt them.
.
distance makes the heart grow fonder.
.
distance
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Disconnected yet connected
.
I just wanted
to
.
tell you
.
.
.
I
.
You have reached the time limit for this voicemail. Press 1 to continue recording. If you are finished recording, you may end the call or press 2.
A version of this piece appeared in the Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, e-print edition. Contact Bianca de Ayala at [email protected]
Bianca is a Gallatin junior studying design, sustainability, and entrepreneurship. She is from Miami, Florida and will fight you on what type of empanada...
