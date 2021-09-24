Your new favorite spots: where to get student discounts around campus

Kuxé

205 Thompson St., New York, N.Y. 10012

Discount type: 10% off for students

Known for its bottomless brunch, which offers hearty portions for under $20, Kuxé boasts of regional dishes not likely to be found in your average Mexican chain restaurant. Their dinner is just as satisfying as brunch, with no shortage of tacos, tostadas, various takes on moles and an abundance of sides to enrich your meal. The restaurant’s name comes from an indigenous Totonac Mexican word for corn, and many of their cooks are from Puebla, Mexico. If that’s not enough to convince you to visit, the restaurant’s opening headlined the March 9 edition of The New York Times’ weekly Off the Menu column. Kuxé has limited outdoor seating and a spacious two levels of indoor dining space.

Ramen Takumi

1 University Place, New York, N.Y. 10003

Discount type: 10% off for students

Ramen Takumi’s location on the border of Washington Square Park helps explain why it is always teeming with students taking a quick ramen break between classes. Ramen Takumi’s popularity is also justified by its wide variety of mouth-watering ramen dishes, including traditional ramen, different ramen sets, vegetarian ramen options and cold noodles called tsukemen. For those not in a ramen state of mind, options like sushi, sashimi, hand rolls and donburi are all regulars on the menu. The sushi menu features locally themed rolls like the Washington Square Roll and NYU Special Roll, ideal for the incoming freshman or recent grad wanting to indulge in school spirit. It has sidewalk seating, counter seating and regular indoor seating. Proof of vaccination is required for indoor dining.

Film Forum

209 W. Houston St., New York, N.Y. 10014

Discount type: Students pay $50 for a membership worth $75 (members can purchase $9 tickets to any screening, year-round). Without a membership, students pay $11 for any movie from Mondays to Fridays that starts before 5 p.m.

The Film Forum is an icon of West Houston Street. Founded in 1970 as a screening space for independent alternative cinema, this nonprofit theater aims at presenting “programs [that] are thoughtfully selected, with attention to unique cinematic qualities, historical importance individually or within a genre and – particularly for documentaries – relevance to today’s world,” according to its website. It’s difficult to find a mainstream blockbuster at Film Forum, as many of its offerings are subtitled foreign films. The cinema manages to preserve a certain old-timey ambience by having everyone line up in the lobby before entering individual theaters. A dainty little concession stand serves cheap popcorn, snacks and refreshments. Proof of vaccination is required for all patrons.

The Uncommons

230 Thompson St., New York, N.Y. 10012

Discount type: $5 for students from Monday to Thursday (three-hour time limit during peak hours)

As Manhattan’s first board game cafe, The Uncommons has a great reputation among board game fanatics and casual players alike. Come take a seat, pick out a game from the bustling floor-to-ceiling shelves, and you’ll soon start to feel as though you’re hosting a game night in your own living room. Detailed information about specific games can be found on The Uncommons’ website along with its food and drink menu. You can order lattes, smoothies, hot chocolate, pigs in a blanket, chicken strips, personal pizzas and more to accompany your board game adventures. To play indoors, proof of vaccination and a matching ID are required. Limited outdoor tables, though flimsy, are also available.

Creperie NYC

112 MacDougal Street, New York, N.Y. 10012

Discount type: $1 off crepes with student ID

Visiting Creperie NYC is not the same as being at the NYU Paris campus, but you can pretend. Tucked away on the perpetually bustling Macdougal Street, Creperie NYC is rarely found without a swarm of customers crowding the storefront. The menu offers more than 70 options, from sweet salted caramel to savory ham-and-cheese crepes. Creperie NYC’s doors are open from 11 a.m. until 3 a.m. on weekdays and 4 a.m. on weekends, offering the perfect late-night bite for any NYU student. And with a student ID card, you’ll have a dollar taken off of your total. Creperie does not have an abundance of seating, but it’s only a five-minute walk from Washington Square Park where you’ll find plenty of room to enjoy your crepes. If you’d rather enjoy your food from the comfort of your own dorm room or apartment, however, you can have Creperie NYC delivered to your door through local delivery services such as Postmates, Seamless, and Grubhub.

The Bean

771 Broadway, New York, N.Y. 10003; 31 Third Ave., New York, N.Y. 10003; and 54 Second Ave., New York, N.Y. 10003

Discount type: 10% off for students

An NYU favorite, The Bean is the place to be whether you’re craving a breakfast bagel or a warm cup of joe. With one location just a few minutes away from Washington Square Park, the coffee shop has a wide variety of drinks, baked goods and savory snacks. Beverage options include hot and iced drinks, juices and smoothies. According to its website, its most popular drinks include a frozen Mona Lisa — “​​a blended masterpiece of espresso, ice & milk” — cafe au lait and cold brew. You can also try one of their bowls with choices of acai, green, pitaya and coconut. If you’re looking for something more filling, try their quiches or treat your sweet tooth to pastries like macarons and croissants. Open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., the shop offers a 10% discount with student ID at all locations. Already a Bean fan? Sign up for the rewards program, in which every $5 purchase earns one point and every five points can be redeemed for a 10% discount. You can order pickup or delivery through the shop’s website, and both indoor and outdoor seating are available.

MadMan Espresso

54 University Place, New York, N.Y. 10003

Discount: 10% off for students

Conveniently located on University Place, MadMan Espresso is the perfect spot for an afternoon pick-me-up between classes. Popular choices here include cappuccinos, iced lattes and chocolate croissants. In addition to coffee, the store offers a variety of breakfast and sandwich offerings, including gluten-free and vegan options. In its bakery, you can choose from a variety of cakes, pastries and breads. The coffee shop is open 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. While the shop’s indoor seating area is on the smaller side, outdoor seating is available.

Email the Under the Arch staff at [email protected]