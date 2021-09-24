Campus-area food for all your dietary needs and choices

Whether you’re looking for gluten-free, low-carb, low-fiber or vegan options, you don’t have to go far from campus to find the food you need!

Yin Ji Chang Fen

91 Bayard St., New York, NY 10013

Diet: Low-fiber Cantonese cuisine

Yin Ji Chang Fen offers a variety of rice noodles and congees, which are common dishes in Cantonese cuisine. The restaurant is located in Chinatown, only four minutes away from NYU’s Lafayette Hall, and boasts student-friendly prices, which range from $2-$14. Their diverse culinary selection is all easily digestible and compatible with vegetarians and people who observe low-fiber diets. In addition to the aforementioned dishes, they also offer authentic Chinese food, including marinated pork, beef and shrimp.

Bar Verde

65 2nd Ave., New York, NY 10003

Diet: Plant-based Mexican cuisine

Located in the East Village, Bar Verde boasts a wide variety of mouth-watering vegan and gluten-free Mexican food. The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating, with a vaccination card requirement for indoor seating. Some of our personal favourites include the nachos drenched in cashew cheese and the crispy churros served with delectable vegan chocolate sauce. To top it off, they have a massive cocktail menu, full of organic and sustainable mezcal and tequila.

Desi Galli

172 Ave. B, New York, New York 10009

Diet: Vegan and gluten-free Indian cuisine

Having been featured in ABC News, TimeOut and The Village Voice for their award-winning food, this quaint vegan and gluten-free Indian restaurant has a lot to offer, particularly their savory samosas and delicious bhel puri. Located in Alphabet City on Avenue B, Desi Galli serves up authentic Indian street food for a price that won’t break the bank. The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating, with proof of vaccination required for indoor seating.

Orchard Grocer

78 Orchard St., New York, NY 10002

Diet: Vegan deli food

A one-stop shop for all your vegan grocery and deli needs, Orchard Grocer is home to many palm oil-free items, as well as some gluten-free options. They sell all the same groceries as a regular store, but also have a large dairy and meat alternatives section. In their deli, they serve classic items with a vegan twist, offering sandwiches, salads, drinks and more. You can check out their Instagram page for their daily specials. They also have a dessert section, so be sure to grab a soft serve before leaving. The store is open every day from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a mask requirement and a limit of two guests in the store at one time. Additionally, they offer curbside pickup and grocery delivery on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

S’MAC

197 1st Ave. New York, NY 10003

Diet: Gluten-free, vegan and low carb Mac n’ Cheese

S’MAC, short for Sarita’s Macaroni and Cheese, is a must-visit for any mac and cheese lover. Located just two blocks away from Alumni Hall, this cornerside restaurant is immediately recognizable by its orange-paneled windows and cozy outdoor dining patio. At S’MAC, everything is made fresh, with no prepackaged ingredients. All of the mac and cheese dishes come with low-carb, gluten-free and vegan options, making it accessible to those with dietary restrictions. If that wasn’t enough, these delicious meals are also quite affordable — the Nosh, S’MAC’s smallest serving size, rings up at under $9. On top of everything else, S’MAC gives back to the community by regularly donating meals to the Community Fridge located across the street from them.

Risotteria Melotti

309 E 5th St, New York, NY 10003

Diet: Gluten-free Italian cuisine

If you love Italian food but want/need to avoid gluten in your diet, Risotteria Melotti is the place for you. Located in the East Village, less than a 10 minute walk away from Alumni Hall, this cozy Italian restaurant boasts a 100% gluten-free menu. Risotteria Melotti’s specialty is risotto, a type of creamy rice that is a staple of Italian cuisine. But don’t worry if that isn’t quite your thing — they also serve salads, flatbreads, soups and desserts, many of which come with dairy-free alternatives. In a rush and don’t want to dine in? Additionally, Risotteria Melotti has a shop inside the restaurant, where patrons can purchase their own rice and rice-based meals. Proof of vaccination is required to eat indoors, and there is a small outdoor dining patio as well.

Le Botaniste

127 Grand St, New York, NY 10013

Diet: Gluten-free and vegan cuisine

This organic plant-based food and wine bar was originally opened in a repurposed 19th-century pharmacy in Belgium. Now, Le Botaniste has multiple locations in New York City, with the closest being only an eight-minute walk away from Lafayette Hall. Le Botaniste aims to provide “pure, plant powered organic meals that are good for your body and the planet,” according to their website—perfect for vegans, vegetarians, and gluten-free eaters alike. In addition, Le Botaniste is also certified CO2 neutral and strives to be environmentally friendly. Each dish is accompanied with the percentage indication of the CO2 emissions reduced by eating vegetarian instead. Proof of vaccination is required at the door, and outdoor seating options are available as well.

Beyond Sushi

215 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10012

Diet: plant-based sushi

Beyond Sushi offers unconventional sushi options that cater to vegan-based diets. Located near Soho, the restaurant is hard to miss due to the vibrant colors of the sushi and appetizers on the table as you pass by. Not too far from NYU’s Second Street residence hall, this restaurant offers takeout, delivery and dine-in for an umami palette, including menu items such as “Shiitake Truffle” and “Eggplant Unagi.” Not to mention, this restaurant is reasonably priced with sushi rolls ranging from $9-$16. Even if you’re not exceptionally hungry, Beyond Sushi has a number of drink options. Whether you’re feeling lychee honeydew and mint or pineapple carrot and lemon, you’ll be sure to find something refreshing. Stop by Beyond Sushi and have a piece of their healthy vegan-friendly sushi.

Sestina

67 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003

Diet: vegan

Have you ever heard anyone say they don’t like pasta? Sestina is a restaurant located in the East Village, eight minutes away from Alumni Hall, serving pastas that are not only delicious but also vegan. Sestina proves that vegan food doesn’t have to consist of only salads and fruit. Come splurge on carbs at Sestina — all of the dishes here are priced around $18. Pasta options here aren’t limited to only tomato sauces. The “Tagliatelle Truffle” entails truffle crema, lemon and pine nut parmesan. If you’re not feeling that, “Casarecce Kale Pesto” incorporates the fragrant kale basil pesto with pine nuts. Come to Sestina famished, and your mouth will definitely start watering!

