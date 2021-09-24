Back to school: Food & Fun Guide 2021
September 23, 2021
Letter from the Editors
Firstly, we want to say, WELCOME BACK TO CAMPUS! We’re ecstatic to be back in full force for the fall 2021 semester. After a year and a half of seeing each other through tiny rectangles on a screen, our newly hired Under the Arch staff was finally able to work together in person, and our enthusiasm since returning to the WSN office has been unmatched. There’s something about jumping out of your chair at pitch meetings, yelling ideas across the table and scribbling ideas in chicken scratch on the whiteboard that you just can’t recreate over Zoom. This special issue is the product of that chaos.
In this issue, we’ve included a guide to places around campus that cater to students with dietary restrictions, as well as a list of stores and restaurants that offer NYU discounts. In doing so, we hope to promote healthy eating — something incredibly rare when you’re living off of four iced coffees and instant ramen between classes each day. To help you achieve a balanced diet, we’ve compiled a list of gluten-free, vegan and low-carb meals that students can enjoy without breaking the bank.
Let’s not forget about the fun part of the special issue either: We have a guide to three spectacular art galleries that recently opened in the East Village and Greenwich Village, which feature work by women and people of color.
In light of a seemingly never-ending pandemic, we also wanted to provide information on the city’s proof of vaccination requirement for restaurants, gyms, cinemas and so on. With these safety precautions in mind, we’ve included vaccination requirements for each recommended business on our lists.
We hope this guide helps make the campus and city we love feel more like home. Enjoy!
Caitlin Hsu and Vaishnavi Naidu
Under the Arch Managing Editors
Before and After: seniors give advice on their time at NYU
How Do You Zoom?
Finishing college from home: students reflect on a remote final semester
Three seniors reflect on the disappointments and silver linings of spending their last semester of college at home, studying remotely.
Milestones
An NYU senior reflects on her own personal growth, as well as the growth of everyone around her during a time of loss and uncertainty.
Proud To Be First: First Generation Students Talk About Their Experiences
NYU seniors Yasmine Elasmar, Brianna Ivette Vera and Michael Guerrero-Calderon reflect on being first-generation graduates — the first in their immediate family to graduate from college.
Comments that are deemed spam or hate speech by the moderators will be deleted.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.