Six-Word Memoirs
Seniors sum up their experience at NYU in six words.
It was the weirdest of times.
Kate Remelius
Tisch, Film and TV
Leaving behind the good old days.
Fareeha Mahmood
CAS, Economics
My love for my art grew.
Samantha LaRochelle
Tisch, Dramatic Writing
I knew I could do anything.
Christian Hamilton
CAS, Psychology
I wish it didn’t end here.
Riley Smith
Steinhardt, Applied Psychology
Highs and Lows; One Amazing Adventure.
Raneen Khalil
Stern, Business
About the Writers
Mariam Khan, Voices Editor
Mariam is a freshman studying Liberal Arts at SPS. As a lover of all things travel, she is patiently waiting to vacation safely again. She’s also a passionate...
Vaishnavi Naidu, Under the Arch Managing Editor
Vaishnavi Naidu is a rising sophomore in Liberal Studies studying Psychology/Journalism. She is President of the LS Theatre Club, and if you mention that...
