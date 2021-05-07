Six-Word Memoirs

Seniors sum up their experience at NYU in six words.

By Mariam Khan and Vaishnavi Naidu|May 7, 2021

It was the weirdest of times.

Kate Remelius

Tisch, Film and TV

 

Leaving behind the good old days.

Fareeha Mahmood

CAS, Economics

 

 

My love for my art grew. 

Samantha LaRochelle

Tisch, Dramatic Writing

 

 

I knew I could do anything.

Christian Hamilton

CAS, Psychology

 

 

I wish it didn’t end here. 

Riley Smith

Steinhardt, Applied Psychology

 

 

Highs and Lows; One Amazing Adventure.

Raneen Khalil

Stern, Business

 

