Before and After: seniors give advice on their time at NYU
Seniors reflect on their four years and give advice to future students.
Evani Polanco
School/major: CAS, English
Advice to other students:
“Cherish your time here and make the most of every moment.”
Advice to First Year self:
“Take care of yourself. Yes academics are important but don’t let it jeopardize you. Practice self care.”
Natalie Rau
School/major: CAS, History
Advice to other students:
“Try your best not to compare yourself to others. It’s difficult at a school like NYU but whatever you are doing is the right path for you.”
Advice to First Year self:
“It’s ok to not know exactly what is next. It’s ok to not have everything planned out.”
Fareeha Mahmood
School/major: CAS, Economics/Wagner, Public Policy
Advice to other students:
“Prioritizing having fun!! Spend time with friends, explore all the boroughs in the City, and make the most of your short four years here. It’ll all feel like a blip when you’re finally graduating :)”
Advice to First Year self:
“Get involved in the community, whether that be at NYU or NYC — it’ll definitely help make college more worthwhile!”
Cheyenne Quintela
School/major: CAS, Linguistics
Advice to other students:
“Don’t be afraid to go out of the NYU bubble and do all of the “touristy” stuff while you have time. It will help you become more comfortable in the city and make you the best tour guide when people come visit. It will help you fall in love with the city even more!”
Advice to First Year self:
“Imposter Syndrome is so real but you got into this school for a reason. If you didn’t deserve to be here you wouldn’t be, but here you are. Just keep going and make sure to not overbook yourself!”
Olivia Zhong
School/major: CAS, Economics;
Minors: Psychology and Business of Entertainment, Media and Technology
Advice to other students:
“If you can, try to plan ahead (not just the next semester but the next couple years) with the courses you hope to take and the ones you know you need to take, and try to balance it out in the way that will work best for you! Also, if you know you want to study abroad, check if the sites you’re interested in offer classes you’ll need, that way you can make the most of it and take them in the order that makes the most sense for you (and some Core classes related to culture can be better experienced abroad)!”
Advice to First Year self:
Take more risks and put yourself out there more! I remember I barely tried out or applied for things my first couple years at NYU because I was so scared of putting myself out there, and I ended up missing out on a lot, and I made it harder for myself to make new, lasting friends. It wasn’t until I started taking those risks and pushing myself out of my comfort zone that I finally found my place and my communities, and felt fully and truly at home at NYU. And enjoy it while you’re there! Take advantage of the experience because it really does fly by.”
Jenni Freda
School/major: CAS, Psychology
Advice to other students:
“Make the most of your NYU experience. Our lack of campus creates a huge divide and a lot of separate groups, but don’t let it stop you from finding your people and making memories and joining clubs.”
Advice to First Year self:
“Please actually study harder. You cannot get by like you did in HS and you will regret it once your GPA starts falling :)”
Alice Guberman
School/major: CAS, Psychology
Minor: Child and Adolescent Mental Health Studies
Advice to other students:
“If you have no idea what you want to do with your life then you are on the right track!”
Advice to First Year self:
“Buy a planner and actually use it.”
Tori Bianco
School/major: CAS, International Relations & Spanish
Advice to other students:
“Every person you meet doesn’t have to be your ‘forever friend’, and even if you did find them, never limit yourself from meeting new people. You will have friends that will grind with you in Bobst all day and friends that will stay out on the town with you all night. You need both of these influences in your life. Do your schoolwork, but don’t forget to take a break and appreciate where you are and who you are with.
News flash: NYU isn’t cheap. Take advantage of every free event or service that you can. Also, go to class. You will thank yourself later. If your major doesn’t light your fire, then find something else. Don’t waste these years at a school like NYU learning about something you aren’t passionate about. Take classes that make you excited to go to class.”
Advice to First Year self:
“Dear Freshman year Tori,
Swallow your pride and preconceived notions about mental health and go to the wellness center. Just because you are a high achieving and positive person does not mean that your struggles are invalid. ADHD manifests differently in women, so go get the help you need in order to fully thrive at NYU.
Lastly, document your memories. You will want to remember these years. NYU will push you outside your comfort zone, but only if you let it.”
