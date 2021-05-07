Before and After: seniors give advice on their time at NYU

Olivia Zhong

School/major: CAS, Economics;

Minors: Psychology and Business of Entertainment, Media and Technology

Advice to other students:

“If you can, try to plan ahead (not just the next semester but the next couple years) with the courses you hope to take and the ones you know you need to take, and try to balance it out in the way that will work best for you! Also, if you know you want to study abroad, check if the sites you’re interested in offer classes you’ll need, that way you can make the most of it and take them in the order that makes the most sense for you (and some Core classes related to culture can be better experienced abroad)!”

Advice to First Year self:

Take more risks and put yourself out there more! I remember I barely tried out or applied for things my first couple years at NYU because I was so scared of putting myself out there, and I ended up missing out on a lot, and I made it harder for myself to make new, lasting friends. It wasn’t until I started taking those risks and pushing myself out of my comfort zone that I finally found my place and my communities, and felt fully and truly at home at NYU. And enjoy it while you’re there! Take advantage of the experience because it really does fly by.”